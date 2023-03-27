Manchin, Budd, Boozman Reintroduce Bipartisan Resolution to Honor Gold Star Spouses

March 27, 2023

Washington, DC – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Ted Budd (R-NC) and John Boozman (R-AR) reintroduced a bipartisan resolution to designate April 5th, 2023 as Gold Star Wives Day. The resolution honors the sacrifices made by the spouses and families of fallen members of the United States Armed Forces.

“I cannot imagine the pain of losing a loved one in the line of duty, and West Virginians and Americans are forever grateful to the brave patriots and their families who have sacrificed so much for the country we all love. We will never be able to repay our brave servicemen and women and their families who have paid the ultimate price to protect their fellow Americans. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan resolution to designate April 5th, 2023 as Gold Star Wives Day to honor their dedication and sacrifice to our nation. I extend my deepest condolences and sincere gratitude to every Gold Star family and spouse,” said Senator Manchin, member of the Senate Armed Services and Veterans’ Affairs Committees.

“Americans are forever indebted to those who serve our country and particularly those who lay down their lives for us. We often forget the sacrifice that military families also bear. That’s why I’m proud to help introduce a bipartisan resolution honoring Gold Star wives. I would like to extend the gratitude and condolences of all North Carolinians to the wives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our country,” said Senator Budd.

“The men and women who have laid down their lives protecting our nation and defending freedom aren’t just heroes – they are parts of families that can never truly be made whole from the loss of their loved one. When Americans make this incredible sacrifice, we owe it to them not just to carry on their legacies but also to remember and support those they were closest to – their spouses, children and parents – with each new day they face without them. I’m honored to join Senators Manchin and Budd in ensuring these Gold Star families are not forgotten and our country expresses the eternal gratitude they so richly deserve,” said Senator Boozman.

To learn more about the organization, visit their website here. On April 5, 1945, First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt convened the first meeting of the Gold Star Wives of America, a Congressionally-chartered non-profit to acknowledge the incredible sacrifices of the families of those who died in service during World War II.



