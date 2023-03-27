ICYMI: Manchin Travels Eastern Panhandle for Morgan County Job Fair, Town Hall at Shepherd University, Community Visits

March 27, 2023

Washington, DC – On Thursday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the Morgan County Job Fair at the Cacapon State Park Lodge to assist West Virginians pursuing employment opportunities and afterwards joined local restaurant leaders for a roundtable discussion on the state’s hospitality industry at the Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown. On Friday, Senator Manchin hosted a town hall at Shepherd University with students, faculty and local guests, followed by several community visits and tours, including at the Shepherdstown Public Library, the Kent Parsons Ford auto dealership, Berkeley Seniors Services, the Morgan Academy School and the Interwoven Mill property in Martinsburg.

“Last week, I traveled to Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley Counties to meet with my fellow West Virginians and attend a variety of community events,” said Senator Manchin. “I saw firsthand many exciting developments underway in the Eastern Panhandle, from good-paying, long-term job opportunities at the Morgan County Job Fair to the renovation of the Interwoven Mill property in Martinsburg to become a vibrant shopping and dining hub. I also visited Shepherd University for a town hall with students, faculty and community leaders, as well as Berkeley County Senior Services and several other local organizations. I have always been proud to listen to constituents’ ideas and concerns and bring them back with me to Washington, and I will continue fighting to ensure our communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”