Plant-Based Milk Market to Perceive Highest Growth of USD 50,066.21 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth, Challenges and Opportunity Forecast

The global plant-based milk market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.4% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 50,066.21 million by 2030. The increase in the vegan population around the globe is the key factor fueling the expansion of the plant-based milk market.

Plant-based milk is a beverage made from plants that resemble milk in appearance. Plant milk is a non-dairy beverage flavored and scented with water-based plant extracts. Plant-based milk is consumed as a vegan alternative to dairy milk. Plant-based milk has a creamy texture if compared with dairy milk. For the production of plant milk, various plants are used. Among the most popular plant milk globally are almond, oat, soy, coconut, and cashew nut milk. Since ancient times, people have drank beverages made from plants.

The availability of a wider range of plant-based milk products is driving the market's expansion. Additionally, the market is further influenced by an increase in the lactose-intolerant population. Moreover, the rise in promotional activities and social media marketing for plant-based milk has boosted the market. In addition to the expansions, R&D and the modernization of plant-based product in the market has opened up more business potential for plant-based milk.

The global plant-based milk market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an analyst brief. Our team will help you create a revenue-impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Reitan, a major retailer in the Nordic and Baltic region, and Oatly Inc. recently announced the expansion of their relationship. Reitan owns and operates about 300 Pressbyrn and 90 7-Eleven convenience stores throughout Sweden. This partnership will help the company boost its business and attract a new consumer base

In 2021, Silk announced its new product launch, Silk Oat. This launch has given the company a larger portfolio, attracting a larger consumer base

The Plant-Based Milk Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

Silk

Sanitarium

Alpro

RUDE HEALTH

Plenish

Provamel organic-bio

THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC.

SUNOPTA GRAINS AND FOODS INC.

Califia Farms, LLC

NotCo

Valsoia S.p.A

YEO HIAP SENG LTD.

Simple FOODS

natur-a

Nutrisslim

Australia's Own

Oatly Inc.

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC

Hershey India Private Limited

Life Health Foods

Manitoba Milling Company

HP Hood LLC

Opportunities:

Growing new product launches and new partnerships, acquisition among key players

Consumers, food, and beverage manufacturers are making various developments and strategic decisions to grow their businesses to cope with the growing demand for plant-based foods such as plant-based milk. From new product launches to investments to acquisitions, the market's top players are evolving their business practices and expanding their product portfolios.

Thus, such developments will further draw growth opportunities for the global plant-based milk market and will further attract more and more consumers to the nut-based milk market.

Key Market Segments Covered in Plant-Based Milk Industry Research

BY TYPE

Oat Milk

Almond Milk

Coconut Milk

Rice Milk

Cashew Nut Milk

Walnut Milk

Hazelnut Milk

Flax Milk

Others

BY PRODUCT TYPE

Refrigerated Milk

Shelf Stable Milk

BY CATEGORY

Conventional

Organic

BY FORMULATION

Unsweetened

Sweetened

BY FLAVOR

Original/Unflavored

Vanilla

Chocolate

Coffee

Coconut Blend

Caramel

Hazelnut Blend

Maple

Others

BY FORTIFICATION

Regular

Fortified

BY NATURE

Non-GMO

GMO

BY CLAIM

Regular

Gluten Free

Artificial Preservatives & Color Free

Soy Free

Nut Free

Others

BY PACKAGING SIZE

1000 ML

250 ML

500 ML

110 ML

More Than 1000 ML

Less Than 100 ML

BY PACKAGING TYPE

Tetra Packs

Bottles

Can

BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Non-Store Retailers

Store Based Retailers

Key Growth Drivers:

Increase in vegan population around the globe

The vegan market has exponentially increased over the past ten years, making more people turn to plant-based diets each year. The increased health awareness has increased the demand for natural and organic food. This has driven a major part of the population to change their lifestyle and diet drastically. The vegan community concentrates on eating foods that have ingredients or other components that come from plants. The risk of several diseases, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, certain types of cancer, and obesity, is decreased by properly planned vegan diets, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. As a result, some of these vegetarian or vegan customers have begun to pay attention to plant-based milk in their daily diet

Thus, the rapidly growing vegan population around the globe and consumers adopting more vegan vegetarian or flexitarian diets will also increase the market of plant-based food and beverages. This, in turn, will also help drive the global plant-based milk market growth.

Plant-Based Milk Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Some countries in the plant-based milk market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and rest of Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific is dominating the global plant-based milk market due to the increasing use of plant-based milk, and the market players' promotional activities are boosting the demand for plant-based milk products.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Plant-Based Milk Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Type Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Product Type Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Category Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Formulation Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Flavor Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Fortification Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Nature Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Claim Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Packaging Size Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Packaging Type Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Distribution Channel Global Plant-Based Milk Market, By Region Global Plant-Based Milk Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

