Industry Veteran Dana Villanova Joins Bancroft Capital Team

Bancroft Capital, a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in Institutional Brokerage and Capital Markets services, announced that Dana Villanova has joined the Bancroft team as Director of Municipals.

Villanova, who will be working remotely from Hawaii, is tasked with expanding Bancroft's engagement with issuers, financial advisors, and underwriting partners, especially on the west coast. She will also utilize her background in both bond insurance and Green Bond verification to enhance the options the firm can present to issuers.

"This opportunity to do what I love, from where we are stationed, is incredible," said Villanova, who is also a newlywed military spouse to an active-duty Army LTC stationed at Camp Smith in Hawaii. "Bancroft's focus on helping military veterans find meaningful education and employment after serving aligns with my core values."

Villanova will also serve as an ambassador for Bancroft's Veteran Training Program.

"As the wife of a fellow military member, Dana represents an investment in our military families," said CEO Cauldon Quinn. "Much like the culture here at Bancroft, Dana's dedication to her military family comes first, having recently experienced a loss of employment to move with her active duty husband to serve at Camp Smith. We are honored to employ her talents at Bancroft, and support her military family with gratitude."

Villanova received her B.S. in Communications from Florida Atlantic University and holds certifications in Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Strategies and Business Strategies for Social Impact. She holds Series 6, 7, 63, and 65 licenses from FINRA.

Bancroft was co-founded in 2017 by Cauldon Quinn, a disabled Navy veteran. His vision was to build a company with a strong commitment to service: service to clients, country, and veterans.

Committed to offering meaningful training and employment to service-disabled veterans, Bancroft Capital launched its signature Veteran Training Program (VTP) in 2019. Bancroft funnels profits, earned through its hard work and extensive knowledge, into the VTP, which puts disabled veterans in a position to develop a skill set capable of supporting a new career as Institutional Traders and Investment Bankers. Bancroft is dedicated to helping restore disabled veterans to their rightful place as leaders in our society and communities, but first and foremost as providers for their own families.

