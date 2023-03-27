CAES' Mary-Beth DePaolo Receives Patriotic Employer Award

CAES, a leading provider of mission-critical advanced RF technology, is pleased to announce that one of its human resources leaders has been presented the Patriotic Employer Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), a Department of Defense office that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve.

Senior Manager of Human Resources Mary-Beth DePaolo received the honor in a ceremony at the CAES Lansdale, Pennsylvania, site on March 16. Major General Wesley E. Craig Jr. traveled to Lansdale to present the award.

All awards to employers are requested by a military member. DePaolo was nominated by a former CAES employee for her consistent support of his service in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. The nomination stated, "Even when tasking was last minute, DePaolo always viewed his service to the Commonwealth and the country as important, never treating it as an inconvenience or burden to the company."

"Receiving the Patriotic Employer Award is truly an honor. All across CAES, we have proud connections to our military, both in our product technology and in our personal commitment to supporting our Veterans," said CAES Senior Manager of Human Resources Mary-Beth DePaolo. "The Pennsylvania National Guard out of Fort Indiantown Gap has been a focus area for several years. To be nominated for this award by a guardsman from ‘The Gap' is a testament to CAES being an organization that is supportive of our current Reserve and Guard employees and an employer who is welcoming to those who serve in this capacity."

Supporting the warfighter is at the heart of CAES' mission, and ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​CAES is proud to have partnerships and programs that benefit active Guard, Reserve and Veteran employees. ​​​CAES' Veteran-focused work includes a partnership with ArmyPaYS that matches U.S. Army soldiers with CAES hiring opportunities, a charitable partnership with a nonprofit providing custom housing to ​severely injured​​​ Veterans in need, and recognition the 2022 MilitaryT​imes​​ Best for Vets: Employers list and more.

"Supporting the communities in which we work is an integral part of CAES, and our team always strives to go the extra mile for our active Guard and Reserves," said CAES President and CEO Mike Kahn. "I'd like to congratulate Mary-Beth on her commitment to CAES' mission and support of our colleagues."

ESGR was established in 1972 when the United States abolished the draft. Knowing a greater reliance on the Guard and Reserve could potentially strain relationships with employers, ESGR was formed to help build understanding between troops and employers. Today, ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,000 volunteers who work to promote and enhance employer support through outreach, recognition and education.

