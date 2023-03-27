Submit Release
Softforum Awarded 'Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company' at the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

Softforum, a quantum security specialized company, has been named the ‘Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company’ at the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. The company has been recognized for its information security solutions based on Quantum-Resistant-Cryptography (PQC), which have gained increasing interest due to the recent development of quantum computing technology.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an international event that honors companies, products, services, and professionals that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security worldwide. Softforum was recognized in five Cybersecurity Product/Service categories, including Quantum-resistant verified cryptography, Hybrid PQC-based network section encryption, Hybrid PQC-based storage encryption, Hybrid PQC-based de-identification of privacy data, and Hybrid PQC-based biometric authentication.

Jeong Jongkap, CEO of Softforum, highlighted the importance of PQC as an effective countermeasure against the incapacitation of existing public key cryptography algorithms and a security solution that organizations should implement. “As quantum security is still in the early stage of market penetration, Softforum will preempt the future of the security market through systematic preparation and quick response to greater risks,” he added.

The recognition of Softforum as Asia's most innovative cybersecurity company at the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards underscores the company's rapid emergence and high evaluation in the global security market.

Softforum Co., Ltd


Anar


South Korea


Website:https://softforum.com/

