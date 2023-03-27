Investigation of TAL Education Group (TAL) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

There were 2,323 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,757 in the last 365 days.
ATLANTA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether TAL Education Group ("TAL Education," or the "Company") TAL complied with federal securities laws. On March 14, 2023, Seeking Alpha published an article entitled "TAL Education, Chinese ed-tech stocks slump on crackdown fears" which indicated that the Company may have failed to comply with government regulations. Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.
If you purchased TAL Education stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/tal-education/ discuss your legal rights.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com