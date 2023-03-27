March 27, 2023

In case you missed it, Governor Mills’ Chief Legal Counsel, Jerry Reid, penned an op-ed in yesterday’s Maine Sunday Telegram outlining Governor Mills’ commitment to making continued progress with the Tribal Nations in Maine. In his op-ed, Reid details the history of the 1980 Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act, and he discusses the Governor’s interest in building on the recent successes achieved by the Tribes, the Mills Administration, and the Legislature.

“Gov. Mills recognizes that [The Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act of 1980] is a 40-year-old document and she believes that, working together, we should consider amendments to address unanticipated circumstances or identified problems,” wrote Reid. “To that end, in recent years the governor, working with the tribes and the Legislature, has enacted the strongest water quality standards in the nation to protect sustenance fishing, amended the Settlement Act to allow tribes to prosecute non-tribal members for domestic violence-related crimes, and negotiated a new law that provides tribal members with new tax benefits and gives the tribes exclusive mobile sports betting rights.”

“That’s more progress in four years than any governor has made in the past 40. And Gov. Mills wants to continue to make progress. For example, she is interested in identifying federal laws that are not applicable to tribes in Maine and in working with the tribes and Maine’s congressional delegation to negotiate amendments to address tribal concerns,” Reid continued. “As we move forward, the governor is committed to collaborating with the tribes and the Legislature to ensure that any changes to the Settlement Act are carefully drafted, well understood and fair to all people who call Maine home, tribal and non-tribal alike. We look forward to working with tribal and legislative leaders in that spirit.”

Read the full op-ed.

Under Governor Mills’ leadership, Maine has: