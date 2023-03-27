Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, March 27, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of March 27 will include the following:

Monday, March 27 at 1:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Bamberg Telehealth Premier event, 498 Log Branch Road, Bamberg, S.C.

Tuesday, March 28 at 9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will oversee a State Fiscal Accountability Authority (SFAA) meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, March 28 at 11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will be the Keynote Speaker at the 2023 Leadership Summit hosted by the Public Charter School Alliance of South Carolina, Columbia Hilton Center, 924 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 29 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend Leadership Day at Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach, 291 Ronald McNair Boulevard, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Wednesday, March 29 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the Manufacturing Madness press conference hosted by S.C. Manufacturers Alliance, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, March 29 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Horry County Schools Annual Technology Fair, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 North Oak Street, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Thursday, March 30 at 5:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Charter Champions Awards Ceremony hosted by Greenville Technical Charter High School, Greenville Technical College, 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: March 20, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for March 20, 2023, included:

Monday, March 20

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

8:30 AM: Media interview.

8:45 AM: Media interview.

9:00 AM: Media interview.

9:30 AM: Gov. McMaster held a bill signing of the Scout Motors Joint Resolution, State House, 2nd Floor Lobby, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster participated in a Scout Motors Press Conference, State House, South Stairs, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:20 PM: Media interview.

Tuesday, March 21

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association event, Washington, DC.

3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

Wednesday, March 22

7:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 61st South Carolina Prayer Breakfast, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:00 AM: Economic development call.

11:15 AM: Meeting with members of the South Carolina Senate.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster joined the American Red Cross in recognizing Red Cross Month, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:15 PM: Policy meeting.

3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Judge Joseph F. Anderson, Jr.

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a policy discussion with Former Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, March 23

9:30 AM: Call with a fellow constitutional officer.

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the groundbreaking of Milo’s Tea, Corner of US-221 North Highway and SC-290 Highway, Moore, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:30 PM: Economic development meeting.

3:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto Molly Spearman, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.