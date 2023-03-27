Premier Law Group Offers Free IN PERSON Estate Planning Workshops in Atlanta Area
Estate Law Center USA now hosts in-person, educational estate planning workshops open to the public
It’s a really common and easy misconception that only a certain group of people need to have an estate plan, and this couldn’t be further from the truth”ALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Estate Law Center USA, a premier law group specializing in estate planning, is now hosting free, in-person estate planning workshops at their Georgia office location.
— Attorney Holly Geerdes
The workshops aim to educate the public, attorneys, financial advisors, CPAs, investors, and businesses at large on how to best protect their assets and plan for their unique needs.
An expert educator and public speaker, Estate Law Center USA Founding Attorney Holly Geerdes leads these two-hour sessions with the goal of helping individuals feel better prepared and more at ease with several estate planning concerns. Attendees will get answers to the following questions:
* Does your will protect your assets?
* How can your family avoid probate?
* Should you upgrade your will to a trust?
* What do you need to know about revocable living trusts?
* How do irrevocable trusts work?
* Medicaid: what’s true and what’s not?
* How can you protect your assets or your family and legacy?
* How can you avoid losing everything to nursing home costs?
* How can you pass your business on to your loved ones?
* How can you best protect your assets?
* And more.
Estate Law Center USA also wishes to create more public awareness of who needs an estate plan. The answer is: everyone. Estate Planning workshops are not just for wealthier individuals or those who own property. These workshops are for anyone, from anywhere, who has something to protect. Whether you own a home, have children or annuities, are at risk of litigation, or need to protect assets from Medicaid, Estate Law Center USA’s workshops can help.
“It’s a really common, and easy, misconception that only a certain group of people need to have an estate plan, and this couldn’t be farther from the truth,” said Attorney Holly Geerdes. “Everyone, no matter what your age or background, should get educated on estate planning to be able to better make decisions right now and in the future.”
Workshops are generally held every two weeks, except for holidays. Estimated workshop dates can always be found online here.
For attending a workshop, attendees also receive a free one-on-one consultation with an Estate Law Center USA attorney, up to a $500 value. Because of this, seats do fill up quickly, so participants should reserve their spot in the workshop or call an event registration specialist at (770) 648-5788.
For more information about Estate Law Center USA, please visit https://gklawgroup.com/. Estate Law Center USA can also be found on LinkedIn and Facebook.
About Estate Law Center USA
Estate Law Center USA is a premier law group specializing in estate planning nationwide. With more than 50 years of combined experience, the skilled attorneys at Estate Law Center USA are capable of handling a wide variety of complex legal matters. While they specialize in every aspect of estate planning - including wills, trusts, business succession, elder law, and asset protection – they also are highly experienced in business litigation, family law, medicaid, veterans’ benefits, and personal injury.
Visit gklawgroup.com for more information, or to sign up for a free online workshop to learn how to protect your assets and estate. Call Estate Law Center USA at (770) 212-2181 to schedule a free consultation to find out how our attorneys can assist you.
