KnowBe4 Named a 2023 Tampa Bay Area Top Workplace by Tampa Bay Times for Eighth Consecutive Year

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Tampa Bay Times Top Workplaces.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"Placing on this list for the eighth consecutive time is an honor and a fantastic achievement," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "At KnowBe4, we prioritize our unique organization culture in many ways including practicing direct and transparent communication and creating a fun and supportive environment where everyone can grow and thrive in their roles. We are grateful to the employees of KnowBe4 who's feedback is always valued and contributed to us being named a top workplace in the Tampa Bay area. We are proud to be headquartered here and to have the opportunity to support this amazing community."

For a complete list of the 2023 Top Workplaces in the Tampa Bay area, visit https://www.tampabay.com/news/business/2023/03/24/here-are-top-100-tampa-bay-workplaces-2023/.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 56,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

