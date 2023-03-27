PathologyWatch Selected to Participate in AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce

PathologyWatch will use AWS Cloud solutions to advance technology capable of delivering digital pathology solutions on a global scale.

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathologyWatch today announced it has been selected to participate in the global AWS Healthcare Accelerator: Global Cohort for Workforce to advance solutions for addressing urgent challenges facing the healthcare workforce.

Healthcare workforce shortages are at crisis levels, driven by burnout, shrinking budgets, and the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic. As a result, patients may go untreated or experience delays in care, and healthcare workers need support now more than ever.

In the field of Pathology, there is a significant shortage of qualified pathologists, both in the US and worldwide. PathologyWatch is using digital tools to help cover this physician gap, allow pathologists to work remotely, and reduce burnout.

This AWS Healthcare Accelerator is a four-week technical, business, and mentorship program for startups seeking to use AWS to improve healthcare workforce training, retention, and deployment. This opportunity will support PathologyWatch's efforts to digitally optimize pathology workflows, providing tools that augment dermatopathology resources and interface directly with EHRs. PathologyWatch's academic-level dermatopathologists can review and provide interpretations for digital slides remotely, supporting clinical decision-making while reducing costs and allowing workplace flexibility.

"We are honored to be one of a few companies chosen for the AWS Healthcare Accelerator program," said Dan Lambert, CEO and cofounder of PathologyWatch. "Digital pathology is the key to providing quality healthcare solutions to so many underserved areas of the world, including the rural United States. Our mission at PathologyWatch is to leapfrog technology forward in the digital pathology space by connecting individual offices with dermpath experts throughout the world. We believe the AWS Accelerator program can help us in that journey."

The AWS Healthcare Accelerator curriculum provides opportunities such as hands-on AWS Cloud and technical training, mentorship from healthcare leaders, and exposure to AWS customers and members of the AWS Partner Network. PathologyWatch will also receive AWS computing credits and opportunities to speak with investors and industry experts, including at a Demo Day, where PathologyWatch's solutions will be showcased.

"We do a significant amount of AI and deep learning research on AWS. They've been a great partner," says Lambert. "The sample volume that we process daily has gone up almost 200% over the past couple of years, and AWS has been able to scale with us. It's nice having a flexible on-demand hosting solution available immediately."

"Solutions to help clinicians as well as other office and technical staff in healthcare are needed urgently and globally," said Dr. Rowland Illing, chief medical officer and director of International Public Sector Health at AWS. "We know that advancing cloud- and technology-enabled approaches can alleviate some of the burden, and we're proud to be convening standout startups and healthcare leaders in this first-ever global Accelerator to do that."

For more information on this AWS Healthcare Accelerator, visit https://www.alchemistaccelerator.com/AWS-Healthcare-Accelerator.

PathologyWatch is the groundbreaking leader of digital dermatopathology services. Through these services, dermatology clinics, hospitals and laboratories can improve operational efficiency by speeding up workflow and enhancing patient outcomes by utilizing the PathologyWatch expert professional team and laboratory services. This can facilitate best-in-class reads and, in some cases, enable additional revenue to the practice by in-housing pathology. With an intuitive and easy-to-implement digital pathology solution that includes access to top-tier dermatopathologists and a streamlined clinical workflow that interfaces directly into the EMR, PathologyWatch brilliantly combines state-of-the-art technology and clinical decision-making to deliver unprecedented patient care.

