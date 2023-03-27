Catch some fun this weekend on license-free freshwater fishing days

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites Florida residents and visitors to go freshwater fishing during the two license-free days this weekend, April 1-2. If you are new to fishing, visit our Learn to Fish webpage for all the information on what you need to bring and where to go!

License-free freshwater fishing days provide an excellent opportunity for those new to fishing without needing to first purchase a license. On these days, the fishing license requirement is waived for all recreational anglers, including residents and non-residents. All other rules including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

The FWC is hosting two free freshwater fishing events this weekend and the public is invited to attend. Youth anglers will be allowed to access fish in ponds on site. Bring your own fishing gear, bait and chairs and go fishing!

Florida Bass Conservation Center Youth Fishing Derby

Where: Florida Bass Conservation Center (3583 CR 788, Webster, FL 33597)

When: Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tenoroc Youth Fishing Derby

Where: Tenoroc Public Use Area (3829 Tenoroc Mine Road, Lakeland, FL 33805)

When: Saturday, April 1, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Registration required for youth participation at this event. To preregister, call the FWC at 863-648-3200 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Pre-registration will end on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m.

Get your feet wet and register with TrophyCatch, FWC’s bass fishing angler recognition program. We are celebrating its 11th season, declared the “Season of Research.” Follow TrophyCatch Facebook and continue to monitor this page for news about what angler contributions are telling us about Florida's largemouth bass. Visit TrophyCatch.com to learn more.

Fish all year by getting your Florida fishing license at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

For more information on freshwater fishing, visit the FWC Freshwater Fishing webpage at MyFWC.com.