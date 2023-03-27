Palm Springs Locals Launch Vacation Rental Property Management Service
Casago Palm Springs provides neighborhood charm and exceptional service to vacation rental industry in the Coachella Valley
We are fully committed to supporting Jerry and Glen and their team as they deliver exceptional guest experiences and leverage Casago's cutting-edge technology to optimize their current operations.”PALM SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Casago Palm Springs, a new vacation rental management company, has launched in the Coachella Valley. The company is committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and specialized property management services to homeowners, with a focus on prioritizing the needs of owners and world-class customer service.
— Steve Schwab, CEO and Founder of Casago
"After running a prosperous bed and breakfast and boutique hotel for over two decades, transitioning into property management was a natural choice for us,” said Jerry Pergolesi, Casago franchise co-owner and Co-President of Casago Palm Springs. “We are thrilled to partner with Casago, as they share our values of prioritizing the unique needs of property owners while also having a strong presence nationally and internationally."
"This opportunity to collaborate with Casago will allow our team to better serve homeowners who take pride in their properties and want to offer them to discerning travelers," said Glen Boomhour, fellow franchise co-owner and Co-President of Casago Palm Springs. "Casago aligns with our commitment to outstanding customer service and taking care of property owners."
Jerry Pergolesi and Glen Boomhour have extensive backgrounds in the hospitality industry, and their expertise combined with the relationships they have cultivated in the local community have equipped them with the skills to provide the best service for their guests. Casago’s Owner – Centric™ perspective empowers local managers like Pergolesi and Boomhour to build sustainable businesses in competitive vacation rental markets while giving their guests complete peace of mind.
"Jerry and Glen's extensive expertise is a tremendous asset to the Casago franchise network," said Steve Schwab, CEO and Founder of Casago. "We are fully committed to supporting them and their team as they deliver exceptional guest experiences and leverage Casago's cutting-edge technology to optimize their current operations."
The Casago Palm Springs team utilizes the latest hospitality technology, such as keyless locks, smart home technology, and operations software, to provide exceptional vacation experiences. Their commitment to exemplary customer service and meticulous operational processes ensures guests return year after year, while homeowners can have peace of mind knowing that their homes are well-cared for and profitable.
Casago Palm Springs is committed to responsible practices that prioritize the interests of property owners, guests, and the community. Properties on Casago's management program benefit from a range of advantages, including:
• Professional revenue management and distribution to 100+ marketing channels
• Casago.com spotlights properties to millions seeking upscale accommodations
• Professional vacation rental managers acting as "Good Neighbors" to local residents
• Local property management team with the ability to provide 24/7 assistance
• Technology tools that put homeowners and guests at the forefront of communication and security
The Casago management program enables property managers to focus on delivering top-notch care to homeowners and guests while expanding their rental portfolio with Casago's state-of-the-art technology and marketing strategies. The launch of Casago Palm Springs Vacations expands Casago's presence to 54 markets across the United States and Mexico.
For more information, visit https://casago.com.
About Casago:
Casago is reimagining the future of the short-term rental industry through its franchise model that connects local, independent property management companies with best-in-class technology, marketing, and support to compete at a national level. With more than 22 years of experience, Casago has become internationally recognized as a leader within the vacation and short-term rental industry in more than 50 destinations across the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. It promotes more than 4,000 properties on Casago’s website and through its dedicated reservations call center, along with 200+ additional channels including Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and more. Casago services over 3,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships with homeowners and the local communities in which they operate. For more information please visit https://casago.com.
