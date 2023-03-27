NovaXS Biotech Corp. joins Techstars Healthcare Accelerator
Drug delivery platform startup gains access to startup resources and researchBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NovaXS Biotech Corp. (NovaXS), developers of an in-home needle-free drug delivery platform, have joined Techstars Healthcare Accelerator, sponsored by Cedars-Sinai, Point32Health, UCI Health, and United Healthcare in Los Angeles.
NovaXS’s acceptance into the three-month accelerator provides access to funding, mentorship, and a network of healthcare investors.
“NovaXS is thrilled to be selected for the Techstars Healthcare Accelerator as we continue to expand into new markets with confidence,” said Alina Su, CEO and Co-Founder of NovaXS. “The Techstars Healthcare Accelerator understands the complexities of the healthcare industry and also recognizes the potential for innovation, which is something that excites us about the program.”
This accelerator is designed for founders focused on innovative technology solutions that work to help a variety of segments in the healthcare industry. Segments include, but are not limited to, patient experience, access to care, digital therapeutics, precision medicine, and beyond.
“NovaXS’s pace-setting innovation, once commercialized, can improve healthcare, provide a better patient experience with self-administration of medication, and help patients live healthier lives,” said Jason J. Parent, Director of Clinical Innovation at Point32Health, a sponsor of Techstars Healthcare Accelerator. “We look forward to seeing NovaXS’s success with Telosis and the impact it will have on patients across the country.
NovaXS’ solution is backed by industry leaders, including Baxter International and Edward-Elmhurst Health. With ongoing partnerships with top pharmaceutical companies and insurance providers, NovaXS is leading the way in the transition to a more secure, efficient, and accessible healthcare system. The Techstars Healthcare Accelerator will provide NovaXS with resources to make advancements in product development.
For more information on the Techstars Healthcare Accelerator, visit: https://www.techstars.com/accelerators/healthcare
About NovaXS Biotech Corp.
NovaXS has developed a smart, needle-free jet injection platform that provides in-home self-injection users with a better experience. By improving drug efficacy and patient adherence, NovaXS reduces injection side effects while maintaining sustainability through a reusable device that can be used more than 6,000 times. By collecting longitudinal data, NovaXS provides healthcare providers with a complete picture of a patient’s treatment process. This data-driven approach enables automatic refills, dose titration, and remote disease management, improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. NovaXS has participated in Berkeley SkyDeck, and mHub MedTech Accelerator, and its investors include Baxter, Edward-Elmhurst Health, Courtyard Ventures, mHub Product Impact Hub, Newgen Venture Partners, and others. To learn more about the technology and product updates, visit www.novaxs.co.
