The IV Healing Spa & Peptide Therapy of Los Angeles Introduces a Way to Increase Testosterone Without the need for Testosterone Replacement Therapy: Enclomiphene

The IV Healing Spa provides various treatments to meet the many healthcare needs of patients. For men's sexual wellness, the clinic is excited to offer a non-invasive way to increase testosterone levels, which can improve libido and strength. This is accomplished with oral Enclomiphene by stimulating the production of one's own hormones.

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) March 27, 2023

Dr. David Mahjoubi of the IV Healing Spa specializes in IV vitamin infusions, IV ketamine infusions, men's sexual wellness and peptide therapy for health optimization. For male patients, one of the biggest concerns with aging is an eventual decline in testicular function, and, as a result, lower serum testosterone levels. The symptoms caused by clinically low testosterone levels include erectile dysfunction, low libido, osteoporosis, increased fat mass and decreased muscle mass, which can significantly reduce the quality of life. Enclomiphene is a unique formulation, possessing rapid action and moderate potency to treat male hypogonadism, also known as testosterone deficiency, which is a failure of the testes to produce the male sex hormone testosterone, sperm, or both. Men don't necessarily have to have hypogonadism for this to work, as the medication can also help men with normal testosterone levels suffering from low libido or those who simply want to feel "optimized." Unlike testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), enclomiphene doesn't shut down testosterone production, it increases testosterone by stimulating hormones and does not impact a man's fertility. In fact, it can increase sperm count and help with pregnancy rates for couples that are struggling. Enclomiphene therapy can also help bodybuilders with increased strength and muscle mass without the side effects of TRT. It may not increase testosterone as much as TRT, but at the same time, the medication does not have the side effects, such as increased aggression, low sperm count and erectile dysfunction. For those interested in enclomiphene, an in-person appointment is not required with Dr. Mahjoubi. Patients simply fill out an online medical health questionnaire that is reviewed by the doctor, and the medication is sent directly to the patient.

"Enclomiphene is truly a game changer for my male patients. The oral capsules are taken 3-6 times per week at home, with minimal, if any side effects," says Dr. David Mahjoubi.

More about Dr. David Mahjoubi:

David Mahjoubi, M.D. is a board-certified anesthesiologist. He earned his medical degree from The Chicago Medical School and completed his residency training at the University of Southern California (USC) and Los Angeles County Medical Center. Dr. Mahjoubi became interested in natural ways to stay optimized early in his career and currently offers methods that are backed by research to stay mentally and physically healthy. For more information, please visit http://www.IVHealingSpa.com, or call/text (310) 526-4138.

