Tangerine banks $125,000 for Canadian Youth Basketball

115 Bank Shots Deliver $115,000 to Help Canadian Youth Build Life Skills through Basketball, Tangerine contributing additional $10,000

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - As the 2022/2023 NBA regular season comes to an end, Tangerine Bank (Tangerine) is thrilled to announce that the Toronto Raptors have made 115 bank shots, accumulating an official total of $115,000 for the Bank Shot Account. Tangerine is contributing an additional $10,000 to bring the total amount to $125,000.

Tangerine's Bank Shot Account was designed to give back to the basketball community, surprise, and delight Raptors fans. As the Official Bank of the Toronto Raptors and NBA Canada, Tangerine deposited $1,000 into the Bank Shot Account for every Bank Shot made by the Toronto Raptors during the regular season.

The Bank Shot funds are being awarded to three deserving beneficiaries who are making a significant difference in their communities, including Lay-Up , The Moncton Basketball Association , and Lady Ballers Camp .

Each organization was selected due to their impressive work with Canadian youth, removing barriers and providing much needed access to basketball programs that foster leadership, confidence and team building skills. The Bank Shot Account will fund the creation or expansion of programs that nurture these life skills and encourage young people to participate in sports--especially girls who disproportionately drop out of sports at a young age.

GTA-based Lay-Up will receive $75,000 and will use the funding to develop a 16-week after school program for 50 youth, a house league program for six weeks for youth, and a summer all-day and evening program for 200 kids at seven locations across the GTA. Tangerine will support Space to Play which will provide increased access to gymnasiums and provide basketball programming for underserved youth in the GTA across seven locations.

will receive and will use the funding to develop a 16-week after school program for 50 youth, a house league program for six weeks for youth, and a summer all-day and evening program for 200 kids at seven locations across the GTA. Tangerine will support Space to Play which will provide increased access to gymnasiums and provide basketball programming for underserved youth in the GTA across seven locations. The Moncton Basketball Association will receive $25,000 , designated to develop a 10-week basketball program for 100 youth from communities across Moncton as well as a 3x3 tournament for over 200 youth, which will be hosted outside of Tangerine Moncton office.

will receive , designated to develop a 10-week basketball program for 100 youth from communities across as well as a 3x3 tournament for over 200 youth, which will be hosted outside of Tangerine Moncton office. Lady Ballers Camp will receive an incremental $25k over and above Tangerine's pre-existing partnership. These funds will be designated to the creation of an enriched six-week summer camp for 60-80 girls ages 10-18, and an after-school tutoring program at the Lady Ballers facility for 60-80 girls.

"Tangerine is committed to creating a brighter future for Canadian youth through basketball. Through initiatives like the Bank Shot Account and Tangerine Project Forward™ , we are proud to work with organizations that provide the tools, resources and services to empower youth, so they can take positive action in their own lives and help build stronger communities.," said Gillian Riley, President and CEO of Tangerine Bank. "Programs, like those initiated by the beneficiaries of the Bank Shot Account, will positively impact their Canadian communities for years to come."

Last week, to celebrate the new partnerships, Tangerine brought together 50 youth from the Bank Shot Account recipients, for the opportunity to "Train Like A Raptor" on the Raptors' home court at Scotiabank Arena. The youth, aged 12-18, were treated to skills and drills from MLSE clinicians and were joined on the court by Toronto Raptor, Thaddeus Young, and WNBA Seattle Storm player, Kia Nurse.

"Basketball is so much more than a game played on the court. Tangerine recognizes the importance of equitable access to recreational and sporting programs for all, regardless of their socio-economic background," said Christopher Penrose, Executive Director of Lay-Up. "Through the Bank Shot Account, Tangerine aims to bridge the gap in basketball access and empower youth through sport. We are thrilled to be a part of this impressive group of organizations and given the ability to develop our programs for youth across the GTA."

For more information on Tangerine's Bank Shot Account, visit Tangerine.ca/BankShot .

For more information on Tangerine's ongoing community initiatives, visit Tangerine.ca/projectforward .

About Tangerine Bank

Tangerine Bank is a leading digital bank that delivers simplified everyday banking to Canadians. With over 2 million Clients and more than $40 billion in total assets, it's one of Canada's leading digital banks. Tangerine Bank offers banking that's flexible and accessible, products and services that are innovative, fair fees and award-winning Client service. From Savings Accounts to no-fee daily Chequing, Credit Cards, GICs, RSPs, TFSAs, Mortgages, lending products and Investment Funds through its subsidiary, Tangerine Investment Funds Limited, Tangerine Bank has the everyday banking products Canadians need. Through Tangerine Project Forward™, Tangerine is committed to empowering communities through programs and initiatives that inspire self-confidence, leadership, and acceptance in Canadian youth. With over 1,200 employees in Canada, the bank's presence spans its website and Mobile Banking app to its 24/7 Contact Centres and Toronto-based head office. Tangerine Bank was launched as ING DIRECT Canada in 1997. In 2012 Tangerine was acquired by Scotiabank and operates independently as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

