Kelly Aylward Joins Goulston & Storrs' Boston Office as a Director in the Private Client & Trust Group

BOSTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Kelly Aylward has joined its Boston office as a director in the firm's Private Client & Trust Group. She brings more than 18 years of experience in sophisticated estate planning and tax law to the firm. Prior to joining Goulston & Storrs, she was a principal at a boutique trusts and estate law firm in Boston.

Aylward focuses her practice on designing and implementing customized estate, asset protection, business, and charitable plans for high-net-worth individuals, families, and businesses that want to protect and transfer wealth for future generations. She also administers trusts and estates for her clients. With a master's degree in taxation in addition to her law degree, Aylward is particularly experienced in complex tax issues, including managing income tax exposure, implementing tax efficient gift and generation-skipping strategies, and tax reporting requirements for foreign financial assets.

"We are very excited to have Kelly join our world-class Private Client & Trust Group. We have one of the largest and most established practices in the region, and we are always looking to add industry leaders to our team," said Martin Fantozzi, Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "Kelly's broad expertise in complicated trust, estate, and tax planning matters will be invaluable to our clients and our firm."

"I am thrilled to be joining this incredible group of trusts and estate lawyers. Goulston & Storrs operates at the top of the market for the work I do, and I look forward to being part of the firm's well-known collegial and collaborative culture," said Aylward. "This is a very special place to practice law, and it is a perfect fit for my clients, my experience, and the opportunities I want to develop in the future."

Aylward is a Fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel (ACTEC) and a member of the organization's Asset Protection Committee, where she serves as Chair of the Sub-Committee on Attorney Liability Exposure. She has held numerous leadership roles with the Boston Estate Planning Council, including serving as President (2020) and on the Board of Directors. She is also a founding member, past President, and former Board member of the Greater Boston Fiduciary Law American Inn of Court. She is active in many other organizations, including the Boston Bar Association, Trusts & Estates Section, Boston Probate and Estate Planning Forum, The Boston Foundation, the Professional Women's Collaborative, and the Trusts and Estates Consortium among others, where she has chaired various committees over the years.

She received her LLM from Boston University School of Law in 2006, her J.D. from Suffolk University Law School in 2004, and her B.F.A. from the University of Missouri – Columbia in 1998.

