Allington Dental & Braces Hosts an Open House to Welcome New Dentists to the Amarillo, TX, Community

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 28, from 10 AM to 1 PM CT.

Allington Dental & Braces, a Benevis-supported dental practice, is pleased to announce the addition of two new clinicians to their team – Dr. Chase Thorpe, DMD, and Dr. Lauren Hodges, DDS. With a commitment to keeping children and their families healthy through preventative dental care and a range of community-based educational programs, Drs. Thorpe and Hodges, both residents of Amarillo, welcome the opportunity to serve their community's oral health needs.

The Allington Dental & Braces team provides access to oral care for more than 4,300 children in the Amarillo community, ensuring no child goes without the dental care they need. The dental practice officially welcomes Drs. Thorpe and Hodges to bolster their clinical team, drive their community-focused mission and positively impact the health of Amarillo.

"I am excited to join the Allington Dental & Braces team to help increase access to and the availability of oral care for the children and families of Amarillo," said Dr. Chase Thorpe. "I am dedicated to upholding the clinical standards of care for the practice while helping my patients create proactive healthy habits that will improve overall health and prevent costly dental procedures."

Drs. Thorpe and Hodges are dedicated to providing excellent dental care with a personalized approach for each patient's needs, as well as educating them on ways to protect their primary teeth through good oral hygiene practices. "We're thrilled that Drs. Thorpe and Hodges have joined our team here at Allington Dental & Braces," said Benevis' Senior Vice President Head of Enterprise Operations, Will Alexander. "Their commitment to improving oral health in the Amarillo community will be invaluable."

Dr. Thorpe graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Dental Medicine and loves helping young patients establish good oral health habits that last a lifetime. Dr. Hodges is a graduate of the University of Texas Health- San Antonio School of Dentistry and is excited be a part of a practice that offers comprehensive oral care services for children at every stage and with different dental needs.

Meet the Allington Dental & Braces Team at the Open House

Allington Dental & Braces will host an open house on Tuesday, March 28, from 10 AM to 1 PM CT at 2210 Bell Street, Amarillo, TX, 79106, to celebrate the newest additions to their team. Community members are invited to meet the clinical staff while enjoying face painting, balloon animals, and story time with the doctors.

"We hope the open house is fun for the community and makes it easier for new patients to find us. Our best intentions for this event are to expand access to dental care for the surrounding communities and families in need," said Dr. Lauren Hodges.

About Allington Dental & Braces

Allington Dental & Braces is one of Texas's leaders in Medicaid and affordable dental care for children and their families. Supported by Benevis, Allington Dental & Braces seven locations serve over 26,000 children on Medicaid annually. Allington Dental & Braces and its doctors are committed to improving lives by providing high-quality dental care in a fun, compassionate environment. To learn more about Allington Dental & Braces, visit www.AllingtonDental.com.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental support organization (DSO) for practices focused on delivering life-changing dental care and orthodontics. Through comprehensive dental practice support services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults in underserved communities. Its support services are employed in more than 100 locally branded dental offices that have delivered treatment during 1.2 million visits. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230327005583/en/