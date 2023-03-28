[Latest] Global Automotive Smart Lighting Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 10 Bn By 2030, At 13% CAGR

Custom Market Insights

The Global Automotive Smart Lighting Market was estimated at USD 4 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 13% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights