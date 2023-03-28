Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,822 in the last 365 days.

Railspire Signs Agreement with Third Shortline Holding Company

Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving.

Our expanding customer pipeline demonstrates that railroads and rail shippers are seeking ways to reduce costs, to decrease asset damage, and to enhance safety and talent retention.”
— Lester Hightower, co-founder and board chairman of Railspire

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Railspire, a company that retrofits locomotives for autonomous driving, today announced it has finalized an agreement with a large shortline holding company. This marks Railspire’s fifth customer and third shortline holding company since exiting stealth mode in November 2022.

“Our expanding customer pipeline demonstrates that railroads and rail shippers are seeking ways to reduce costs, to decrease asset damage, and to enhance safety and talent retention,” said Lester Hightower, co-founder and board chairman of Railspire. “Railspire’s ability to deliver value across those key metrics is why customer interest has been so high since we brought our technology to market, less than six months ago.”

For more information, visit www.railspire.com.

###

About Railspire
Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software to enable autonomous driving. The company was founded in 2020 by three railroading experts, two of whom are the world’s preeminent autonomous rail technologists. Railspire’s autonomous locomotive driving technology helps railroads operate with better safety, efficiency and productivity. For more information, visit www.railspire.com.

Tyler Holder
High Reason
tholder@highreason.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Railspire Signs Agreement with Third Shortline Holding Company

Distribution channels: Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more