Railspire Signs Agreement with Third Shortline Holding Company

There were 2,421 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,822 in the last 365 days.
Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software for autonomous driving.
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Railspire, a company that retrofits locomotives for autonomous driving, today announced it has finalized an agreement with a large shortline holding company. This marks Railspire’s fifth customer and third shortline holding company since exiting stealth mode in November 2022.
“Our expanding customer pipeline demonstrates that railroads and rail shippers are seeking ways to reduce costs, to decrease asset damage, and to enhance safety and talent retention,” said Lester Hightower, co-founder and board chairman of Railspire. “Railspire’s ability to deliver value across those key metrics is why customer interest has been so high since we brought our technology to market, less than six months ago.”
For more information, visit www.railspire.com.
###
About Railspire
Railspire retrofits locomotives with artificial intelligence and machine learning software to enable autonomous driving. The company was founded in 2020 by three railroading experts, two of whom are the world’s preeminent autonomous rail technologists. Railspire’s autonomous locomotive driving technology helps railroads operate with better safety, efficiency and productivity. For more information, visit www.railspire.com.
Tyler Holder
High Reason
tholder@highreason.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn