Diane Peterson, Famed Hollywood Stuntwoman and Acclaimed Author, to Host Book Signing Event May 13, 2023

"Hollywood Stuntwoman" Book Cover Photo courtesy of Diane Peterson

Meet Diane Peterson in person while learning more about her groundbreaking work and revolutionary autobiography.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Peterson, famed Hollywood stuntwoman and acclaimed author, will host a book signing event for her exciting new memoir, Hollywood Stuntwoman. The event will occur on Saturday, May 13, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM (PST) at the TRACY PARK GALLERY, Malibu Colony Plaza, located at 23823 Malibu Road, Suite 700, Malibu, CA, 90265. Peterson says she invites guests to “buy her book, get it autographed, and watch a YouTube video of some of her exciting stunts. Have a glass of wine and nibble on some cheese & crackers. Meet some cool people!”

“It’s my life punctuated by great stunts and comes with messages about how to overcome fear and follow your dreams,” says Peterson.

Peterson has overcome many challenges in her 40-year career, including being the first woman to join the East Coast Stuntmen's Association. According to The Malibu Times, after deciding to pursue being a stuntwoman while working as an actress on the television show Kojak, she was told, by the New York stuntmen, “forget it, honey, we put the wigs on, and we do the stunts.” Being a stuntwoman in an industry dominated by males can be difficult. Career Explorer states 30% of stunt people are stuntwomen, and 70% are male. Peterson, despite the odds, refused to give up on her dream, she informs. Her resilience paid off, and the stuntmen’s group eventually offered her a job.

Peterson has worked on over 200 films and television programs, including Titanic, The Laundromat, Green Hornet, Batman Forever, Marked for Death, Out for Justice, Robocop II, Airplane, and a plethora of other titles. She has contributed to numerous television programs, including Walker, Texas Ranger, Fall Guy, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., and many more. She has film credits as a stunt double for Sharon Stone, Jessica Lange, Faye Dunaway, Diane Keaton, Heather Locklear, Heather Thomas, Farrah Fawcett, and hundreds of other actresses.

The Malibu Times says, “Diane’s book delivers a powerful message about overcoming fear and pursuing your passions. Which is sure to inspire anyone seeking the courage to make their mark in the world.” Peterson adds that her message of happiness and adventure will resonate with readers from all backgrounds.

“Take an exciting journey with me into my world of action stunts, adventures, joy, heartbreak, death, and my uncanny desire to overcome my fears and follow my dreams! I hope to inspire you to live your dream life, too,” she concludes.

To learn more about Diane Peterson and her action-packed memoir, click here: https://hollywoodstuntwoman.com/