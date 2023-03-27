Real estate board instates Jennifer Quart as 2023/2024 Chair

REALTOR® Jennifer Quart began her one-year term this past weekend as Chair of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver's (REBGV) Board of Directors.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Metro Vancouver REALTOR® Jennifer Quart began her one-year term this past weekend as Chair of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver's (REBGV) Board of Directors.

Jennifer became a Realtor in 2010 and has served on REBGV's Board of Directors since 2017. In that time, she's gained experience in Board governance and looks forward to working with REBGV’s leadership team over the next 12 months to progressively advance the profession and help navigate the significant changes it faces in the coming years. She's also involved with various RE/MAX fundraising initiatives and community organisations such as the Richmond Field Hockey Club.

“I look forward to the term ahead as we continue to strive to innovate the services and support that we provide our more than 15,000 Realtor members, so that they can best serve and counsel home buyers and sellers across Metro Vancouver,” Jennifer Quart said.

Founded in 1919, REBGV is the professional association of the more than 15,000 Realtors and real estate brokers across Metro Vancouver. REBGV provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®.

We'd like to thank outgoing Chair Daniel John for his leadership during the 2022/2023 term.

Supporting Jennifer during her term will be Chair-Elect Diana Dickey and Vice-Chair Matthew Lee.

The 2023/2024 REBGV Board of Directors is as follows:

Jennifer Quart, Chair - RE/MAX Westcoast

Diana Dickey, Chair-Elect - Sutton Group - Seafair Realty

Matthew Lee, Vice-Chair - Macdonald Realty Ltd.

Daniel John, Past Chair - Sutton Group - Seafair Realty

Jack Bernard – Rennie & Associates Realty

Raman Bayanzadeh - Royal LePage Sussex

Bob Ingratta - Appointed Director

Steve Jamieson - Stilhavn Real Estate Services

Kathy McGarrigle - Appointed Director

Tony Payne - Appointed Director

Randy Ryalls - Royal LePage Sterling Realty

Arnold Shuchat - Sutton Group – West Coast Realty

Mark Wiens - RE/MAX Crest Realty

Sam Wyatt - Stilhavn Real Estate Services

