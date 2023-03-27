Chu Vision Institute Offers Cataract Surgery In Minneapolis

/EIN News/ -- Bloomington, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloomington, Minnesota -

Chu Vision Institute, based in Bloomington, MN, recently published an article describing cataract surgery. Modern cataract surgery not only takes care of the cloudy vision caused by cataracts but it can also correct distance and reading vision when advanced Lifestyle IOLs (intraocular lenses) are used. Both basic and modern cataract surgery are options provided at Chu Vision Institute. See more here: Cataract Surgery Minneapolis.

Cataracts are a leading cause of vision loss around the world, but thankfully they can be treated. Classified as a clouding of the natural lens of the eye, the treatment involves replacing the natural lens with a replacement lens called an IOL, or intraocular lens. Advanced Lifestyle IOLs correct not only the cloudy cataract but can also reduce the need for distance and reading glasses for patients in Minneapolis, St. Paul, or surrounding Twin Cities metro area.

There are many benefits to undergoing cataract surgery with Chu Vision. Both modern laser and basic cataract procedures are available at the practice. The procedure helps eliminate cloudy vision and also gives improved nighttime vision. Lifestyle IOLs reduce dependence on distance and reading glasses and have an additional cost associated with them. Basic monofocal (single vision) lenses are typically covered by commercial insurance or Medicare.

Dr. Ralph Chu, a board-certified ophthalmologist (eye surgeon), is skilled in both traditional and cutting-edge modern cataract procedures. After a thorough eye examination and diagnostic testing, he can determine which procedure will benefit a patient the most.



Today’s cataract surgery is minimally invasive. The eye is numbed with anesthetic drops and mild sedation is provided by a certified nurse anesthetist. Dr Chu creates a very small incision and the cataract is gently broken up and removed with ultrasound. The procedure typically takes about 10 minutes.



The visual recovery following contemporary cataract surgery is relatively quick. Patients notice a difference in their vision by the following day and continue to notice improvement daily. The vision may fluctuate for a few weeks. This varies from patient to patient. To ensure the greatest outcomes during the healing process, patients should adhere to aftercare instructions. As they recover, they will also be instructed to take a variety of prescription eye drops, and are encouraged to avoid touching or rubbing their eye(s). There will be follow-up exams so that we can ensure the eyes are healing properly and that the patient’s vision is progressing as expected. The majority of patients see immediate improvement in their vision following surgery, but it will often remain foggy for a few days until the post-operative inflammation starts to subside. Some patients claim to see glares or halos surrounding lights, but this usually fades with time.



Dr. Ralph Chu is a board-certified fellowship-trained ophthalmologist (eye surgeon). He is a pioneer in refractive and cataract surgery and specializes in modern cataract surgery, LASIK and laser vision correction procedures, implantable contact lenses, corneal procedures and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery. Those interested may visit the clinic's website for more details.

