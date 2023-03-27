Asthma Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies - GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, 4D Pharma plc, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, and Others

According to DelveInsight's’ estimates, the asthma market in 7MM is expected to show good positive growth, during the forecast period (2023–2032), mainly attributed to increasing prevalence, current therapies, and new product launches in the market.

DelveInsight’s Asthma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, asthma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Asthma Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the asthma market is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

According to the WHO (2022), asthma is a major non-communicable disease (NCD), affecting both children and adults, and is the most common chronic disease among children. Asthma affected an estimated 262 million people in 2019 and caused 455K deaths.

people in 2019 and caused deaths. Leading asthma companies such as GlaxoSmithKline, 4D Pharma plc, AstraZeneca, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avillion, Pearl Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Sinomab, Avalo Therapeutics, Kymab, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., and others are developing novel asthma drugs that can be available in the asthma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel asthma drugs that can be available in the asthma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for asthma treatment include GSK3511194 (depemokimab), MRx-4DP0004, AZD5718, CBP-201, Budesonide/salbutamol, Epinephrine intranasal spray, SM17, Quisovalimab, Amlitelimab, AZD8630, Ifetroban Oral Capsule, GDC-6599 , and others.

and others. In February 2022, Honeywell announced a commercial partnership with AstraZeneca to develop and bring to market next-generation respiratory inhalers that use near-zero global warming potential (GWP) propellants to treat asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Asthma Overview

Asthma is a chronic lung disease that affects the airways. These airways, also known as bronchial tubes, allow air to enter and exit the lungs. Asthma is a diverse disease characterized by episodes of narrowing or hyperresponsiveness of the airways, obstruction, inflammation, and mucous production. Asthma symptoms include wheezing, coughing, chest tightness, and shortness of breath. Various inflammatory pathways cause asthmatic airway inflammation and hyperresponsiveness.

Although there is no gold standard single test for asthma diagnosis, several objective tests can be used to support the diagnosis, such as physiological measures associated with bronchodilator reversibility and airway hyperresponsiveness. Non-invasive tests of airway inflammation, such as exhaled nitric oxide or peripheral blood eosinophils, are also useful in identifying those with an allergic or eosinophilic phenotype.





Asthma Epidemiology Segmentation

According to Asthma + Lung UK (2022), 5.4 million people in the UK are currently receiving asthma treatment: 1.1 million children (1 in 11) and 4.3 million adults (1 in 12). Asthma prevalence is thought to have plateaued since the late 1990s, although the UK still has some of the highest rates in Europe, and on average, 3 people a day die from asthma.

The asthma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Severity-specific Cases

Gender-specific Cases

Treated Cases

Asthma Treatment Market

The current and established asthma treatment aims to reduce symptoms, maintain normal lung function, and prevent irreversible changes in the airways. In the future, it will be critical to develop preventive and potentially curative therapeutic approaches based on a better understanding of the pathogenesis and pathophysiology of asthma. Asthma is primarily treated with two types of drugs: bronchodilators and anti-inflammatory/immunosuppressive drugs. 2adrenoceptoragonists are by far the most effective bronchodilators in asthma. Prostanoids, histamine, leukotrienes, cytokines, chemokines, and immunoglobulins are thought to play an important role in the pathogenesis and maintenance of asthmatic airway inflammation.

The US FDA currently approves several monoclonal antibodies as maintenance therapies for the treatment of severe asthma (both allergic and eosinophilic). These include Teva Pharmaceutical’s CINQAIR (reslizumab), Sanofi/Regeneron’s DUPIXENT (dupilumab), GlaxoSmithKline’s NUCALA (mepolizumab), AstraZeneca/Kyowa Kirin’s FASENRA (benralizumab), and AstraZeneca/Amgen's TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab).

Dupixent (dupilumab) is the only biologic approved in the European Union for severe asthma with type 2 inflammation, as defined by increased blood eosinophils and increased fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO). Dupixent is a human monoclonal antibody that inhibits the signaling of interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13), two key proteins that play a central role in type 2 inflammation, which underpins certain types of asthma and several other allergic diseases.

Key Asthma Therapies and Companies

GSK3511194 (depemokimab): GlaxoSmithKline

MRx-4DP0004: 4D Pharma plc

AZD5718: AstraZeneca

CBP-201: Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals

Budesonide/salbutamol: Avillion/Pearl Therapeutics

Epinephrine intranasal spray: ARS Pharmaceuticals

SM17: Sinomab

Quisovalimab: Avalo Therapeutics

Amlitelimab: Kymab/Sanofi

AZD8630: AstraZeneca

Ifetroban Oral Capsule: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

GDC-6599: Genentech, Inc.

Asthma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the asthma market is anticipated to change in the coming years. Several factors, including an increase in the diagnosed prevalence of asthma and an increase in demand for personalized therapies, will determine the growth of the asthma market in the coming years. In addition, the development of well-designed, randomized, controlled, non-crossover trials with potential patient benefits will drive the growth of the asthma market during the forecast period. Furthermore, new drug approvals and entries will alter the asthma market dynamics in the future. Several pharmaceutical giants are investigating drugs for asthma treatment with an improved diagnostic approach leading to a rise in the asthma market in the coming years.

However, on the other hand, a lack of effective specific treatments for non-eosinophilic asthma (NEA) may represent an orphan asthma endotype, posing a challenge to the growth of the asthma market. Other potential barriers to the growth of the asthma market include high treatment costs, diagnostic limitations, incorrect inhaler techniques, and poor adherence to treatment. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease remain the primary aspects that strive for the asthma market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Asthma Companies GlaxoSmithKline, 4D Pharma plc, AstraZeneca, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Avillion, Pearl Therapeutics, ARS Pharmaceuticals, Sinomab, Avalo Therapeutics, Kymab, Sanofi, Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, Inc., and others Key Asthma Therapies GSK3511194 (depemokimab), MRx-4DP0004, AZD5718, CBP-201, Budesonide/salbutamol, Epinephrine intranasal spray, SM17, Quisovalimab, Amlitelimab, AZD8630, Ifetroban Oral Capsule, GDC-6599, and others

Scope of the Asthma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Asthma current marketed and emerging therapies

Asthma current marketed and emerging therapies Asthma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Asthma drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Asthma drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Asthma Market Key Insights 2. Asthma Market Report Introduction 3. Asthma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Asthma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Asthma Treatment and Management 7. Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Asthma Marketed Drugs 10. Asthma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Asthma Market Analysis 12. Asthma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Asthma Market Drivers 16. Asthma Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

