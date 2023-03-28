[Latest] Global Smart Access Control Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 17 Billion By 2030, At 5% CAGR
The Smart Access Control Market was at US$ 13 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 17 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5% between 2022 and 2030.
According to the study, The Global Smart Access Control Market was estimated at USD 13 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 17 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2022 and 2030.
Smart Access Control Market: Overview
Access Control is a security measure that restricts the use of unauthorized computing system resources. There are also linkages in the logical design. Logical Smart access control connects with file systems, data, and the network device, whereas physical access control limits access to physical IT assets, buildings, and universities. The biometric or access card authentication of a person’s identity, as well as the authentication of the same with pertinent business bodies to allow access, are both parts of the access control system.
Smart Access Control Market: Growth Drivers
The emergence of advanced smart cards for a variety of applications is further fueling product demand because of their user-friendly and seamless experience. During the forecast period, factors like quickly installed Smart access control systems in the military and commercial sectors are currently boosting market growth. Additionally, due to the increased crime rates in the world, a variety of commercial establishments, including IT companies, corporations, data centers, and others, are constructing access control systems to protect employees from data breaches and to monitor staff entry and exit times, which is driving the market’s expansion.
The market for Smart access control is being driven by substantial advancements in cloud services, identity management, and smart home solutions, which are increasing demand for linked, remotely actuated Smart access control systems for homes. The rise in consumer preference for solutions that provide access control accessibility, the high adoption of IoT, and the popularity of access control systems that offer features like data-keeping, transparency, and the security and safety of office environments are all factors that have an impact on the access control market.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Smart Access Control market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Smart Access Control market size was valued at around USD 13 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 17 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The market for smart access control is being propelled forward by the developing cloud-based and access control trends as well as the rising demand for more security in various urban and industrial sectors. The demand for remotely accessible residential connection access controls as well as the quick development of software solutions used for management and employee safety are the driving forces behind the access control business.
D) The global rise in crime rates, technical improvements and the incorporation of wireless technology in security systems, as well as the widespread use of IoT-based security systems with cloud computing platforms, are the primary drivers of the growth of the global Smart access control market.
E) Businesses have also been using this technology to improve processes for employee identification, logical and physical Smart access control, user authentication, and cloud communication security. Banks, including Halifax, have begun using smart wristbands to recognize consumers based on their heartbeats.
Regional Landscape
In 2021, North America accounted for the most significant market share. As cyber and malware attacks increase daily in this region, many governments and security organizations are driven to integrate RFID and biometric systems in their transactions to boost security applications. Therefore, during the forecast period, this key factor may propel this region’s expansion in the worldwide Smart access control market.
On the other hand, during the course of the forecast, Asia Pacific is anticipated to have faster CAGR growth than the rest of the world. Because of the increased commercialization, industrialization, and demand for security systems. The strong demand for Smart access control systems in the Asia Pacific is projected to be aided by rising crime and terror terrorization rates in Asia Pacific nations as well as a low police officer-to-population ratio. Security systems are becoming increasingly crucial due to China’s expanding economy. The use of security systems would be influenced by the sizeable population, rising digitization investments, significant R&D, and expanding industrialization in APAC.
Key Players
Honeywell International Inc.
Identiv
NEC Corporation
Dormakaba Holding AG
Bosch Security and Safety Systems
Johnson Controls
HID Global
Assa Abloy AB
Thales Group
3M
Spectra Technovision (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Intellicon Private
STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc.
Secom Co., Ltd.
Paxton Access Ltd.
Matrix Comsec Pvt. Ltd.
BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd.
ZKTeco India
The Smart Access Control Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Biometric Readers
Electronic Locks
Software
Others
By Industry Vertical
Residential
Government
Commercial
Industrial
Transport
Healthcare
Military & Defense
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
