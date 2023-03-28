IQF Fruits Market Is Expand at a CAGR of 6.8% to Reach $11.8 billion by 2031

Owing to growth in demand for convenience food, the IQF Fruits industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IQF fruits market was valued at $6.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. IQF is an environment-friendly and non-thermal technique of food preservation. Most fruits and vegetables are preserved using this method. The use of IQF in food preservation is related to a number of advantages. It has various advantages, some of which include extending shelf life and maintaining the flavor & quality of food goods.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global IQF fruits market based on fruit, end use industry, sales channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

Regional Analysis:

The indirect sales segment is further fragmented into hypermarkets & supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty retail stores, and online retailers. On the basis of region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Italy, UK, France, Spain, Russia, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).

Leading Key Companies:

The major players analyzed for the global IQF Fruits industry are AGRANA, Alasko Food Inc, AXUS International, LLC., Bsfoods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd, Danone SA, Himgiri Group, RDM International, SunLeaf, and SunOpta.

According to IQF fruits market trends, by end-user industry, the food service industry segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $350.6 million in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast. Growth in demand for customization and innovation in food menu options are among the key factors that drive the food service industry. Consumers are provided with a wide variety of alternatives to customize their meals according to their taste, dietary, and budget preferences.

Key finding of the study

-> By fruit, the berries segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market with $1,077.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,746.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.1%.

-> On the basis of end use industry, the food industry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $3,084.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5,440.7 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

-> As per sales channel, the direct segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $4,441.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5%.

-> Region-wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $2,519.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4,310.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.7%

On the basis of fruit, the berries segment was the highest contributor to the market and is expected to sustain its contribution throughout the IQF Fruits market forecast. When compared to eating fresh berries, eating frozen berries can have a higher antioxidant content. This is just one of many instances that show frozen items are still a viable option for businesses today.

