Scaffolding Market Worth Observing Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends to Reach USD 81 billion by 2031

MJ Gerust GmbH, Wilhelm Layber GmbH & Co KG, Atlantic Pacific Equipment LLC, Waco Equipment, ULMA C Y E, S. COOP., ADTO Group Xiang, Peri Group, Changli Xingminweiye Architecture Equipment Limited Corporation, Altrad Investment Authority, Brand Safway

As per AMR, The scaffolding market size was $52.2 billion in 2021 and the market is estimated to reach $81 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Growth Factors:

Scaffolding safety is important because it can help prevent workplace incidents from recurring. With baseline scaffold requirements to keep workers safe such as better inspections, training, and controls, frontline teams can ensure scaffolding safety and be proactive about building a safety culture from the ground up.

To ensure scaffolding safety, different scaffold manufacturers are launching scaffolding systems that could be built under the supervision of a competent person; someone who has been thoroughly trained on safe work practices when working on scaffoldings. And workers must be trained by a qualified person before they use the scaffold. The scaffold and its components should also be checked by a competent person and properly tagged before the start of the shift to ensure its integrity and safety. Thus, this is gaining the trust for installing scaffolds in different construction sites, which in turn helps in scaffolding market growth.

There are different accidents that could occur while construction of a building. As construction is a dynamic task, it includes lot of materials to be carried through the use of scaffolds repeatedly that arises the risk of accidents and falls during the process. Thus, with the use of various advanced materials such as aluminum and steel, the scaffolds are now gaining the strength and helps in providing efficient operation.

Scaffolding safety is a combination of practices and safety procedures that enforces proper and safe use of scaffoldings. It involves a set of preemptive actions in building, inspecting, using, and tagging scaffolds. Compliance with OSHA’s standard rules and requirements for working on scaffoldings can minimize or remove workers’ exposure to hazards such as falls, electrocutions, and falling objects. There is a rise in construction activities globally for residential and commercial buildings brought into conclusion during scaffolding market analysis.

In addition, as per scaffolding market trends, government investment in renovation and home remodeling activities increase the demand for scaffolding products, which fuels the growth of the market. For instance, according to data published by government of Canada, the Canadian construction industry value in 2021 was $424.8 billion, which includes home improvement, renovations, and remodeling of commercial & residential buildings. In addition, rise in spending on construction and renovation activities in countries such as Germany, the U.S., and Japan fosters the market growth. For instance, the U.S. Government spending on public and private infrastructure activities increased by about 10% from 2020 to 2022.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

• By type, supported scaffolding segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By material, steel segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• By end user, residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific generated the largest scaffolding market share in 2021.

