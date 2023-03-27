Orthopedic Devices Market Poised to Attain Revenue Worth US$59.6 Bn Through 2025: Fairfield Market Research

Market Gains from a Surge in Accidents, and Musculoskeletal Conditions

/EIN News/ -- London, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a surge in disposable incomes and better standards of living, people are now more capable of engaging in various sporting activities for recreational or occupational purposes. This has increased the potential for injury which then requires proper treatment. Fairfield Market Research projects that the global orthopedic devices market is expected to be valued at US$59.6 Bn by 2025. There has been a steady increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions that are being brought about by elements such as obesity. Additionally, there continues to be a rise in the number of geriatric individuals, as well as chronic disease patients globally, which are more likely to develop various physical ailments that require effective diagnosis and treatment. The International Osteoporosis Foundation reports there were an estimated 9 million osteoporosis fracture cases worldwide in 2000, and the number has grown substantially over the years.

Key Research Insights

Orthopedic device sales worldwide are likely to account for the valuation of nearly US$59.6 Bn in 2025

Market growth is expected to progress at around 6.3% CAGR during the period of forecast

Join reconstruction currently leads its way in the orthopedic devices market, sports medicine emerges highly promising





Insights into Segmental Analysis

The global orthopedic devices market is segmented as follows – Product, End User, and Region. Based on the ‘Product’ market segmentation, the ‘Joint Reconstruction’ sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market owing to the increasing number of orthopedic interventions in recent years. Moreover, ‘Sports Medicine’ is a market sub-segment that is expected to show great promise in the coming years. In terms of ‘End-User’ market segmentation, the ‘Hospitals’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority market share due to the large patient pool that is treated at these facilities as well as reimbursement policies that offer treatment coverage at these centres.

Key Report Highlights

Advancements in orthopedic device technology allow for more precise and effective treatments for various orthopedic conditions, resulting in a higher adoption rate, driving demand

A consistently climbing rate of sports injuries will favor market growth to a large extent

Demand for joint reconstruction products to thrive on the back of a growing number of procedures on knee, hip, and extremities





Insights into Regional Analysis

While North America is expected to account for a considerable part of this global market due to existing healthcare infrastructure, the adoption of innovative practices, and the presence of favourable regulations and policies by respective governments in this region. However, the Asia Pacific is expected to index the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the development of affordable medical technology, a growing number of accident-related injuries, as well as the rise in medical tourism in this region.

Key Players in the Orthopedic Devices Market

Some of these other major profiled companies include DJO LLC (Colfax Corporation), Exactech Inc., Globus Medical, Medtronic (Spine Division), NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Össur, Smith&Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical (Stryker), and Zimmer Biomet.

REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021 – 2025 Market Size in 2020 US$44 Bn Estimated Market Size in 2025 US$59.6 Bn CAGR 6.3% Key Players Acumed LLC (Colson Associates Inc.), Arthrex Inc., Aesculap Inc. (B. Braun company), CONMED Corporation, and DePuy Synthes (J&J), DJO LLC (Colfax Corporation), Exactech Inc., Globus Medical, Medtronic (Spine Division), NuVasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Össur, Smith&Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical (Stryker), Zimmer Biomet

The Global Orthopedic Devices Market is Segmented as Below:



By Product Coverage

Joint Reconstruction Knee Hip Extremities

Spine

Trauma

Sports Medicine

Orthobiologics

Others





By End User Coverage

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Geographical Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Leading Companies

Acumed LLC (Colson Associates, Inc.)

Arthrex, Inc.

Braun Aesculap

CONMED Corporation

DePuy Synthese (J&J)

DJO (Colfax Corporation)

Exactech

Globus Medical

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic (Spine Division)

Nuvasive

Orthofix Medical

Össur

Smith+Nephew

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V. (Stryker)

Zimmer Biomet





