Hardwood Floor Refinishing West Hartford Firm Celebrates 92 Years In The Industry

The Manchester, CT, firm has operated since 1927 and has been family owned for 46 years. Four generations of the family have participated in the business.

Patrick Daigle Hardwood Flooring Inc. and Brian Daigle are pleased to announce that the hardwood floor refinishing West Hartford company offers a menu of services to area customers. The company repairs hardwood floors, dustless sanding and refinishing, and new installation. Customers looking for a local reliable, trusted flooring firm in the area should look to the experienced professional team. The company has provided high-quality work, refinishing hardwood flooring and offering various material choices.

The company aims to ensure that customers enjoy the product for many years. Patrick Daigle Hardwood Flooring helps educate customers on adequately maintaining their flooring. The firm was founded by Patrick Daigle and is now run by his son Brian Daigle and grandson Alex Daigle. The firm is well known for its professionalism and expertise throughout Connecticut. It has more than 15,000 satisfied customers. In addition, friends, family, and realtors recommend the firm to others.

Patrick Daigle Flooring is a professional firm that sells, installs, repairs, and refinishes hardwood floors. The company offers personalized, one-on-one, excellent customer service. The experienced team takes great pride in their craft and the complete satisfaction of customers. The company and its employees are fully insured. It holds a Connecticut home improvement contractors license. The firm has membership in the Homebuilders Association of Hartford and the Connecticut Business and Industry Association.

Safety is an essential part of the business. Brian Daigle has received his Safet y Certificate from OSHA. The employees go through a detailed safety program once a year, plus many review sessions throughout the year. The fleet of trucks is equipped with all the proper safety equipment, fire extinguishers, and Material Safety Data Sheets. If, for any reason, a customer needs to know about one of the listed products, customers can review the MSDS in the vehicles or may contact the office at Patrick Daigle Hardwood Flooring.

Patrick Daigle Hardwood Flooring Inc. has many decades of experience. The business has been around for more than 95 years. A positive reputation is the result of excellent products and services.

