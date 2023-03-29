Digital Inventory Now Also for the Home Office: Timly & Sodastream Bring Innovation to Market

Timly and SodaStream announce innovation for inventory management software Timly inventory management software for better asset tracking Timly asset management software can be used on any device

Timly & SodaStream have developed an innovative solution for home office inventory. This function revolutionises the inventory process and saves companies time.

Now we save a tremendous amount of time because it also only takes 2 minutes for the home office staff to confirm their assets.” — Murat Tulgar, IT Manager (SodaStream)

ZüRICH, ZH, SWITZERLAND, March 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Every company is familiar with the annual inventory effort, which often takes up a lot of time and human resources. Since more and more companies also employ home office workers, another problem has been added: The IT devices that home office employees have at home can only be recorded for inventory with great difficulty and often unreliably.Therefore, the Swiss company Timly, together with its customer SodaStream - the world market leader for water sparkling systems for domestic use - has added an innovative function to the Timly inventory management software : the "self-inventory".Sodastream Faced Challenge With Home Office SituationSodaStream was faced with the challenge of ensuring efficient management of the numerous IT assets at different locations as well as for employees in the home office. The previous inventory via Excel was time-consuming and inefficient, which is why devices belonging to employees in the home office remained unaccounted for. It was difficult to determine which end device was with which colleague.SodaStream then approached Timly and together they developed the practical new function. In keeping with the times, the inventory can now be easily implemented in the home office using QR code labels. The IT manager sends a message to all employees in the home office and they can scan their objects, such as laptop, keyboard or camera, comfortably at home with their smartphone. If this does not happen by a certain date, an automated reminder goes out to the respective employee.Enormous Time Saving Through the “Self-InventoryThis "self-inventory" is a great relief for companies in all sectors, especially in times of increased home offices, but also with different locations.SodaStream's IT manager confirms the increase in efficiency for SodaStream in a new use case video and also provides insight into his experiences with the digital inventory software here: https://timly.com/en/stocktaking-software/ "Now we save a tremendous amount of time because it also only takes 2 minutes for the home office employees to confirm their assets."Murat Tulgar (IT Manager, SodaStream)Shortly after its introduction, the new function of the Timly app is already very popular with existing customers. In the coming months, it is sure to become even more popular and make workflows easier for companies around the world.With this solution, Timly Software AG has ushered in a new era for asset management software , as inventory can now also be controlled digitally in the home office. Timly is available for information and reporting. A free trial of the Timly software is available on the website: https://timly.com/en/ About Timly Software AG:The Swiss start-up Timly Software AG, based in Zurich, was founded in 2020 and is represented throughout Europe and beyond. It targets companies of all sizes and industries with its intuitive, cloud-based asset tracking software . From machines and tools to vehicles, IT equipment or office furniture, any type of inventory can be managed easily and regardless of location. The founders Philipp Baumann and Fitim Mehmeti have made it their mission to master the challenges of companies in a technically efficient way.

🖥️📱✅ IT Inventory Made Simple & Self Inventory at SodaStream | Timly Inventory Management Software