Igloo Expands Bestselling Trailmate Line With Durable Softside Coolers Made for Outdoor Adventures

Today, Igloo revealed the new Trailmate Softside Series, high-performance cooler bags that mark the company's first time expanding its bestselling Trailmate hardside cooler line into softsides. All three outdoor-friendly Trailmate cooler bags — crafted with rugged, weather-resistant features and long-lasting ice retention — are available now at igloocoolers.com/collections/trailmate-cooler-collection.

"Our top-selling wheeled Trailmate cooler is a longtime customer favorite, so we're making a lot of dreams come true by expanding the Trailmate family to include equally high-performing softside coolers! These new coolers provide excellent value for budget-conscious adventurers looking for high-quality craftsmanship. We can't wait to see them sporting our Trailmate bags out in the wild," stated Adrienne Berkes, Vice President of Marketing at Igloo.

The Trailmate Softside Series comes in a 24-Can Backpack, 18-Can Cooler Bag and 30-Can Cooler Bag style and complements the original feature-loaded Trailmate Journey ice chest with all-terrain wheels. Igloo designed each new Trailmate cooler bag so it's easy to carry and impressively durable — like a welded and TPU-coated exterior that provides dirt-, dust- and water-resistant protection, plus easy-glide, water-resistant zippers — along with super advanced Igloo MaxCold Ultra™ insulation for long-lasting ice retention. Additional adventure-minded design details include multiple comfort handles, front accessory pocket, integrated bottle opener and easy-pull lid for quick access to the cold contents inside.

All three coolers — the Trailmate 24-Can Backpack and the Trailmate Cooler Bag (in 18-can and 30-can options) — ranging $99.99–149.99 each, come in a bone colorway, modern blue colorway and spruce colorway and can be purchased at igloocoolers.com/collections/trailmate-cooler-collection, while supplies last.

About Igloo:

Born from a modest metalworking shop back in 1947, Igloo has been instrumental in redefining how we live, work and play. What began with bringing clean water to the worksite quickly moved into super-functional, best-in-class ice chests. Igloo products made the family outdoor recreation movement of the 20th century possible. Suddenly, taking your kids camping on the weekend became easy and cross-country road trips became a summer vacation staple.

As we approach our next century, Igloo is 1,200 employees strong. We are proud to call—a 1.8-million-square-foot, three-building facility in—Katy, Texas home. With more than 500 products sold at thousands of retailers around the globe, we can confidently call ourselves the number one cooler manufacturer in the world.

And through it all we haven't lost sight of our original goal—to create products that enable the pursuit of happiness (however you define it). That's why we're still working hard every day to innovate, create and make it easier for you to get out, work hard and play even harder.

