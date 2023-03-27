Submit Release
Midnight Sun Mourns the Passing of Tookie Angus

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2023) - The Board of Directors and management of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. MMA MDNGF (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") are saddened to report the passing of R. Stuart "Tookie" Angus, who had served as a strategic advisor to the Company since 2016.

Al Fabbro, President and CEO of Midnight Sun, commented "Tookie was a true giant in our industry and Midnight Sun was both fortunate and honoured to have had him as an advisor, shareholder, and friend for the past number of years. The legacy he leaves behind will not be forgotten. His loss will be felt by many, and we offer his family our sincere condolences."

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro
President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:
Adrian O'Brien
Director of Marketing and Communications
Tel: +1 604 202 8165

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.

