Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Surges over 40% Y/Y in 2022; According to 650 Group

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEVADA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by 650 Group, titled Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Quarterly and Forecast Report, the market size for Deployed SASE grew over 40% Y/Y in 2022. Additionally, the report indicates that the top three vendors in Deployed SASE in 2022 were Versa, Cisco, and Fortinet.

As the information technology industry embraces cloud-based computing, remote workers, and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, both networking and security infrastructures are evolving. For example, perimeter-based security systems are insufficient to reduce security exposure as computing moves to support Software as a Service (SaaS), cloud computing, and colocation-based computing. In addition, new technology must work to identify and lock down access to corporate resources as workers become increasingly mobile and data becomes increasingly multi-cloud.

"We anticipate that the security and networking industries will continue to consolidate in the coming years as DevOps, NetOps, and SecOps silos continue to converge, and product offerings come together," said Chris DePuy, Technology Analyst at 650 Group. "There is a tremendous opportunity for vendor growth as vendors push to simplify an increasingly complex compute and networking environment."

The report also discusses the impact of the changes on existing vendors in the security industry, such as Cloudflare, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and ZScaler, and on vendors in the networking industry, such as Cisco Systems, HPE Aruba, Juniper Networks, Huawei, VMWare, and others.

