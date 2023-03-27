Submit Release
TRAMS MOVE PEOPLE, THE 'AVINATION' TRAM MOVES PEOPLE TO INSPIRE!

LAKELAND, Fla., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new AviNation Tram Talk at SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo March 28th to April 2nd, 2023, allows the young and the young at heart to share their inspirational aerospace journey, insights, and know-how to inspire all while simultaneously riding on a transport Tram. The AviNation Tram Talk shuttles attendees at the SUN 'n FUN show to special locations and destinations. While basic transportation is happening, interviews are being conducted by young volunteers at the back of the AviNation Tram. All are welcome to share their story.

SUN 'n FUN Expo Campus is spread across more than 200 acres adjacent to the Lakeland Linder International Airport in South Lakeland, and is home to the annual SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo, which is the largest convention held in the state of Florida. The AviNation Tram Talk supports access at the show and highlights industry access for all.

"Maneuvering a career in aviation and aerospace of the past was frequently compared against Top Gun and those with the "Right Stuff". While the best of the best still exists and will always exist, those candidates competing for a slot in the industry are coming from outside the choir (outside of the current aerospace industry)", said Jacob Peed, Publisher of AviNation. 

AviNation Magazine (www.AviNationUSA.com), a media platform designed for the young and the young at heart started the Tram Talk at SUN 'n FUN Aerospace Expo in 2022 as an additional venue for outreach to inspire. Armed with the mission to attract, educate, and empower youth in aerospace, AviNation provides a quarterly print and digital Magazine, a separate national newsletter for teachers and mentors, and a new inspirational video portal.   

Interviews from last year's Tram Talk:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ojpGYvvqDSU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmPQG4qxfBg

Media Contact:
Tom Flavin
310-709-0844
Tom-flavin@roadrunner.com 

SOURCE AviNation

