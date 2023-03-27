Advisor team The Hagy Group joins UBS in Westlake Village, California

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors Stephen and John Hagy, of The Hagy Group, have joined the firm's Westlake Village office. The multi-generational team is dedicated to helping high-net-worth clients achieve their financial goals. Together, they manage nearly $180 million in client assets.

"On behalf of UBS, we're excited to welcome Stephen and John to the firm," said Louis Skertich, Market Director for the Westlake Village and Santa Barbara UBS offices. "Their industry experience and dedication to clients are a great addition to our business as we continue to expand our client offering in this key market."

Stephen Hagy joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager with over 30 years of experience serving high net worth clients and their families. He focuses his practice on working together with clients to build and manage portfolios designed to meet each client's specific needs. Stephen spent the past nine years in a similar role at Morgan Stanley, and was previously with Prudential, PaineWebber and later UBS. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

John Hagy joins UBS as a Financial Advisor and Portfolio Manager. He has over five years of experience in financial services and focuses on providing clients with holistic wealth management advice that aligns to their financial situation and life stage. John particularly enjoys working with professional athletes and real estate agents, having personal ties to both communities. He joins from Morgan Stanley, where he held a similar role. John graduated from Chapman University with a degree in Political Science and a minor in History. He is active in his local community and has previously supported the Centennial Guild, a foundation close to his heart, which aids Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

