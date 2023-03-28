Philly Social 2023 3rd Annual Notary & Entrepreneurship event announced by Judi Lawrence & Amy Seitz in Philadelphia PA

"Philly Social 2023," a notary and entrepreneurship event in Philadelphia from Sept 29-Oct 1 with distinguished speakers and experts.
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA , USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lawrence Institute for Notaries and Center City Notary and Apostille Services, in partnership with Cyberize It, LLC, are excited to announce "Philly Social 2023," an event aimed at notaries and other aspiring entrepreneurs. The event is scheduled to take place in Center City Philadelphia from September 29th to October 1st and will feature a wide range of distinguished speakers and experts, including Bill Soroka, Laura Biewer, Lori Hamm from the Secretary of States' office in Montana, Judi Gold from the Secretary of States' office in Washington, DC, Vanessa Terry, and several other professionals from around the country.
The event is ideal for current notaries public or individuals looking to create their own business opportunities. Attendees can gain valuable insights, tips, and strategies to help them succeed in their business through a line-up of distinguished speakers and experts. The event will provide a platform to connect with like-minded individuals, creating opportunities for networking, collaboration, and growth. Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest trends, strategies, and regulations in the industry while learning from some of the best and brightest minds in the field.
Philly Social 2023 also offers discounted hotel rooms, with the hotel located just 18 feet away from the venue, making it a convenient location for attendees. Interested individuals can take advantage of the plethora of insightful presentations and networking opportunities while enjoying the convenience of discounted hotel rooms.
Judi Lawrence, Founder of Lawrence Institute for Notaries and Center City Notary and Apostille Services, stated, "We're excited to bring together a community of notaries and entrepreneurs, and we've lined up a diverse group of speakers and experts who will offer valuable insights and connections to help attendees succeed in their businesses." Amy Seitz, owner of Cyberize It, LLC, expressed her enthusiasm, stating that she "cannot wait to connect with like-minded notaries in Philadelphia," as she has attended the event for the past three years.
For more information about the event, please visit www.phillysocial2023.com. Early Bird Special ticket pricing is currently available, providing a 10% discount if purchased before April 30th. Those interested in sponsoring or obtaining a vendor booth can download the sponsorship opportunities packet from the website.
About Cyberize It, LLC:
Cyberize It, LLC was founded in March of 2021. Offering its software solution in more than 33 states and in the US territory of Guam.
Cyberize It, LLC is a small, 100% woman owned business based out of Columbus, Ohio. Created by a long-term Notary, Amy realized that the software options for Notaries just did not meet her needs, standards, or requirements.
Cyberize It, LLC offers a streamlined process where individuals can upload a document and connect to a notary, as well as allows for the Notary to setup their own client base and facilitate the notarization directly with them.
Cyberize It, LLC is a Certified as WBENC Women's Business Enterprise (WBE), Ohio Women Owned Business, and a LGBT Business Enterprise®
About Lawrence Institute for Notaries and Center City Notary and Apostille Services:
Center City Notary & Apostille Co. was founded by Judi Lawrence in 2016. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, the company provides apostille services globally and is recognized as a leader in doing so.
The Lawrence Institute for Notaries (“LIN”) provides training to notaries on becoming an Apostille Agent. The institute's flagship course, WORLD OF APOSTILLES, written by Judi Lawrence, is widely recognized as the best of its kind in the United States.
Additionally, LIN offers courses on becoming a Notary, Taxation, and various other topics. In April 2023, LIN will be launching a Spanish version of the WORLD OF APOSTILLES course and encouraging bilingual notaries to join the apostille community.
Judi Lawrence is a member and ambassador of the NNA and was awarded the Law 2.0 Leadership Award for 2022.
