Industrial Dust Collector Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis At a CAGR of 4.4% by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial dust collector market size was valued at $7.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $12.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Government Initiatives Takes Place -

Governments and organizations are becoming increasingly aware of the risks associated with workplace exposures to dust and other particulate matter. Industrial dust collectors play a crucial role in minimizing these risks, thereby prompting a safe working environment. Moreover, government are introducing stringent regulations that require industrial facilities to maintain certain levels of air quality. Compliance with these regulations often necessitates the installation of dust collectors.

Driving Factors:

The industrial sector is expected to grow in the coming years, especially in emerging economies. As industrial manufacturing activities increase, the demand for dust collectors also increases. Industrial dust collectors help reduce equipment wear and tear maintenance costs, and downtime. In addition, some industries may require paying fines for non-compliance with environmental regulations. Installing dust collectors can help industries to avoid this expense.

Top Players:

Key companies profiled in the industrial dust collector market report include Donaldson Company, Inc., Atlas Copco Ab, Span Filtration Systems Pvt. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd. (American Air Filter Company, Inc.), Ceco Environmental Corp., Babcock And Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., Flsmidth And Co. A/S, Thermax Limited, And Parker-Hannifin Corporation.

Key Points of Segments:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into dry dust collector and wet scrubber dust collector.

Out of these, the dry dust collector segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, owing to a surge in demand from various industries.

According to media type, the market is analyzed on the basis of woven and non-woven. Out of these, the non-woven segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR, owing to its applications in different industries.

Furthermore, the market is analyzed with respect to different end-user of industrial dust collector market pharmaceuticals, chemical industry, food & beverage, textile and others. Among these, the food and beverages segment registered higher revenue in 2021, owing to increasing demand for food and beverages.

Market Growth:

The market is mainly driven by rise in chemicals industries, and rise in textile industry. However, the high capital and operational costs of industrial dust collectors constraints the industrial dust collector market growth.

