NetZylo Inc. Establishes Advisory Board Comprised of Industry Professionals Globally to Guide its Web3 Domain Business

NetZylo Inc. Premier Web3 Domain Provider

NetZylo creates a team of top industry professionals from around the world to provide strategic guidance for its Web3 Domain Business.

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetZylo Inc., a premier Web3 domain provider, announced today the establishment of its advisory board. The board will be comprised of industry professionals globally from the Technology, Web Domain, Crypto, NFT, and other related sectors.

As the Web3 space continues to grow and evolve, NetZylo recognizes the importance of staying ahead of the curve and leveraging the expertise of professionals across various industries. The advisory board will provide strategic guidance to NetZylo, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of the Web3 revolution.

"We are thrilled to announce the establishment of our advisory board," said Patrick Henry Maddren, CEO of NetZylo. "The board's diverse backgrounds and wealth of experience will provide invaluable insights as we navigate the rapidly changing Web3 landscape."

Members of the advisory board will provide NetZylo with guidance on various business matters, including strategy, operations, marketing, and technology. The board will also play a critical role in helping NetZylo identify and pursue new opportunities in the Web3 space.

The advisory board's collective experience is instrumental in helping NetZylo navigate the complexities of the Web3 industry. Their insights and guidance will fuel the company's growth, expanding its offerings, and provide a competitive edge on the competition.

With the establishment of this advisory board, NetZylo is demonstrating its commitment to building a strong and sustainable business that can adapt to the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape. The company looks forward to working closely with the board to achieve its strategic objectives and drive innovation in the Web3 domain industry.

NetZylo's advisory board will convene on a regular basis, and its members will work closely with the company's executive team to achieve NetZylo's strategic objectives.

About NetZylo Inc.

NetZylo is a premier Web3 domain provider for the decentralized internet. Our innovative platform will enable users to search, buy, own, and mint a personalized Web3 domain to a blockchain of their choice, granting access to the Web3 ecosystem. NetZylo is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new Web3 domain product in Q2 2023. To ensure its customers are among the first to experience the cutting-edge technology, the company is encouraging interested parties to join its Whitelist for early access to the launch. NetZylo provides regular updates through daily blog posts from Chain Reaction, Decentralized News Now, as well as a free monthly newsletter called The Web3 Buzz, to keep its customers informed about the latest developments in the industry.