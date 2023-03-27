Grass fed Protein Market Expected to Reach $280.6 Million by 2031 | CAGR of 8.7%

Consumers now-a-days have less time to take proper care of their diet, resulting in low protein consumption

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Grass Fed Protein Market by Product type (Powder, Shakes & drinks, Bars, Others), by Flavor (Chocolate, Vanilla, Others), by Distribution channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Online sales channel, Specialty stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global grass fed protein industry was estimated at $122.8 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $280.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16973

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries drives the growth of the global grass fed protein market. On the other hand, negative impacts associated with overconsumption of protein hinder the growth to some extent. However, surge in use of grass fed protein in the pharmaceuticals and food & beverage industries have paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Europe garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, Europe held the major share in 2021, generating nearly two-fifths of the global grass fed protein market. This is majorly attributed to the demand for tasty and healthy supplement in the province. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 9.6% by 2031. This is due to the rising awareness about grass fed protein across the region.

Leading Key Companies:

Garnly Nutrition

MusclePharm

Naked Nutrition

Organic valley

Promix nutrition

NutraBio Labs

Now foods

Fonterra

Arla food ingredients and Kerry.

Procure Complete Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/963be198fdf6a92af37de4f450f59b8a

Grass fed protein market trends includes growing usage of grass fed protein powder in various industries such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals is exponentially fostering the grass fed protein market demand across the globe. The grass fed protein aids in disease prevention such as such as obesity, heart disease and such factors is paving the way for its increase in use in pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals,hence create huge grass fed protein market opportunity across the globe..

Reason to Buy:

✅ Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players, and segments in the global Grass fed Protein Market.

✅ Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

✅ The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Grass fed Protein Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

✅ Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

✅ Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth to a certain extent.

✅ Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16973

Based on distribution channel, the grass fed protein market share for hypermarket/supermarket held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to continue the same in 2031. This is owing to easy accessibility of consumers to hypermarket/supermarket coupled with the availability of various categories of similar grass fed protein products under single roof.

Browse Similar Reports:

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutraceutical-ingredients-market

Gluten free snacks market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gluten-free-snacks-market-A16881

Dietary Fibers Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dietary-fibers-market

Constipation Laxative Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/constipation-laxative-market-A10184

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.