Total Expert Welcomes Tony Barbone as Chief Revenue Officer

Enterprise SaaS executive brings decades of experience leading revenue teams to hypergrowth

Total Expert, the CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions, today announced that Tony Barbone has joined the company's executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Barbone will build on the company's growth in lending, banking, and insurance, and drive expansion into new markets.

Bringing more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software, Barbone has an esteemed track record leading high-performing sales teams, designing winning go-to-market strategies, and surpassing revenue expectations. With a strong focus on new growth, he will lead Total Expert's strategy and execution across sales, services, and support.

"Navigating the most difficult time in the industry in 40 years, financial services organizations are leaning into their technology partners to help uncover growth opportunities," said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. "Our customers need us more than ever, and I couldn't be more thrilled to have Tony join our team. He is a mission-driven leader with a passion for solving customer problems, and proven experience helping companies scale and deliver measurable outcomes. His expertise will be critical as we continue to expand into new verticals and unlock tremendous value for our customers in any market."

Prior to joining Total Expert, Barbone served as Talkdesk's first CRO and Senior VP of Talkdesk Global Sales, responsible for the company's direct and indirect sales strategy. Under his leadership, Talkdesk delivered record results quarter over quarter and significantly expanded its global sales footprint. He also previously spent several decades in go-to-market leadership roles with SAP.

"I have worked with a number of growing SaaS companies, and what stood out about Total Expert is the incredible opportunity to solve big pain points for customers; it's a game-changing technology," said Barbone. "I'm eager to help our existing customer base achieve significant ROI, and introduce new markets to our unique comprehensive customer profile that serves business segments across financial enterprises."

About Total Expert

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information, visit totalexpert.com. For conversations between modern banks and lenders on leadership and innovation, listen to the Expert Insights podcast, hosted by founder and CEO Joe Welu.

