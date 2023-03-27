[Latest] Global Personal Protective Equipment Market Size/Share (PPE Industry) Worth USD 112 Billion by 2030 at a 4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate)

Austin, TX, USA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Head Protection, Face Protection, Eye Protection, Fall Protection, Hearing Protection, Protective Clothing, Protective Footwear, Respiratory Protection, Hand Protection, Others), By End-use (Construction, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Mining, Manufacturing, Chemicals, Transportation, Food, Healthcare), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Personal Protective Equipment Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 71 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 75.55 billion in 2022and is expected to reach a value of around USD 112 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market's drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market: Overview

Healthcare personnel who operate in dangerous conditions are more susceptible to illness and infection. As a result, using protective equipment as a preventative step is essential. Aside from that, the populace working in various industries may be harmed by chemicals, biohazards, radiation, heat, currents, and other similar things. As a result, worker safety and sustainability are now essential components of many industries.

The personal protective equipment (PPE) market is gaining from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, NIOSH, and EPA amendments to strict laws and guidance for companies on the mandatory use of PPE.

Growth Factors

Rising workplace fatalities, stricter government regulations, increased public awareness of personal safety, and technological advancements in PPE materials are some key drivers bolstering the global market for personal protective equipment.

Numerous public and corporate organizations, like the International Labour Organization and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, establish strict rules for using personal protection equipment at work as workplace accidents rise. This has given the PPE market a significant boost, and the trend will likely continue in the coming years.

Personal protection equipment is increasingly finding its way into sectors like healthcare, petrochemicals, power production, and firefighting. In addition, the use of PPE by healthcare professionals when interacting with patients is now required by almost all governments and regulatory agencies worldwide. During the projection period, the growth of these end-user industries will fuel demand for personal protective equipment.

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Segmental Overview

The market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)s is segmented into product and end-use. Due to the increasing need for hand protection, respiratory protection, and protective apparel in the healthcare sector, the healthcare end-use segment dominated the PPE market and accounted for the most significant revenue share of over 30% in 2021. In addition, worldwide demand for protective clothing, particularly coveralls and gowns, has increased due to the coronavirus's quick spread.

On the other hand, the oil and gas sector is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR. Due to upstream and downstream activity, the oil and gas industry is predicted to increase steadily. Over the projection period, it is anticipated that the oil and gas industry's rapid technological improvements will increase demand for personal protective equipment worldwide.

Regional Overview

Due to regulatory bodies like OSHA, growing public awareness of personal safety, the rapid expansion of the healthcare sector, and technological advancements, North America will continue to hold the dominant position in the global market for personal protection equipment.

Personal protection equipment is becoming widely used in developed countries like the United States due to strict regulatory policies and a rise in workplace deaths. As a result, the majority of end-use industries in these areas promote the use of personal protection equipment by employees.

Major industry players in North America are always coming up with new ideas and producing durable personal protection equipment from recyclable and biodegradable materials. Therefore, they can reduce the possibility of environmental pollution owing to this.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market forward?

What are the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 71 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 112 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 75.55 billion CAGR Growth Rate 4% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players 3M Company, Ansell Limited, Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., E I du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont), uvex safety, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, MSA Safety Inc., and Others Key Segment By Product, End-use, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key Players Insights

The market participants regularly update their product lineups. As a result, they are utilizing cutting-edge materials that could significantly improve worker safety across various industries. In addition, they are working together to deliver multiple personal protective equipment's to end-use sectors like healthcare and oil & gas.

2021: A cooperative venture was announced by Medtecs International. The demand for some types of PPE has increased recently due to strict restrictions and a greater understanding of the need to safeguard workers.

2021: Norcross Safety Products L.L.C. was successfully acquired by Honeywell for USD 1.2 billion. It might give the business a platform in the international market.

Browse the full "Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Products & Software, (Instruments, Consumable, LIMS), By Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), By End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market/

Prominent Players

3M Company

Ansell Limited

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Honeywell International Inc.

E I du Pont de Nemours and Co. (DuPont)

uvex safety

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

MSA Safety Inc.

Others

The global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Head Protection

Face Protection

Eye Protection

Fall Protection

Hearing Protection

Protective Clothing

Protective Footwear

Respiratory Protection

Hand Protection

Others

By End-use

Construction

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Mining

Manufacturing

Chemicals

Transportation

Food

Healthcare

On the basis of Geography

North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

