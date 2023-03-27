Genesee Brewery Wins Governor's Craft Beer Cup at 7th Annual New York State Craft Beer Competition

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Genesee Brewing Company recently won the Governor's Craft Beer Cup, at the New York State Brewers Association 7th annual New York State Craft Beer Competition for its Genesee Brew House Helles lager.

Genesee Brew House Brewmaster Dean Jones, who handcrafted the Helles lager, accepted the award stating, "Thirty-one years in beer, from World Cup to Beer Cup Awards to the Great American Beer Festival, the best award comes from my home state of New York, the place I love. This is just amazing, go New York beer!"

The Genesee Brew House Helles lager is a medium bodied, true German lager with upfront malty/toasted Pilsner malt characters. This bier balances hop bitterness with low noble hop aroma. Clear, refreshing and incredibly drinkable with a 5.0 percent ABV.

Along with the 2023 Governor's Cup, the Genesee Brewery walked away with the Best New York State Beer (Genesee Brew House Helles), Gold in the Light Lager – Traditional Category (Genesee Brew House Helles), and Bronze in the Porter (Non-Imperial) Category (Genesee Brew House Robust Porter).

For additional information about the New York State Craft Beer Competition, visit: http://www.NYSCBC.com

About Genesee Brewing Company

Established in 1878, the Genesee Brewery—New York state's oldest brewery—makes the classic Genesee line of beers, Cream Ale and the Original Honey Brown Lager, as well as Seagram's Escapes. For more information, visit www.geneseebeer.com

About New York State Brewers Association

The New York State Brewers Association (NYSBA) is a non-profit organization that supports the craft beer industry through advocacy, education, and promotion. Today, there are more licensed breweries in NYS than at any other point in history. The NYSBA works to unify the industry to have continued success legislatively, ensuring a positive economic environment for breweries to thrive. With more than 500 breweries, New York is 2nd in the United States. The NYSBA produces the New York Craft Brewers Festivals, BriteVibes Beer & Music Festival, NYS Virtual Tasting Experiences, NYS Craft Beer Competition and the PEACE LOVE BEER & Music. www.NewYorkCraftBeer.com. www.thinkNYdrinkNY.com'

Always drink responsibly.

Media Contact:

Correna Dolce

Correna.dolce@fifco.com

(585) 329-2961

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesee-brewery-wins-governors-craft-beer-cup-at-7th-annual-new-york-state-craft-beer-competition-301782184.html

SOURCE Genesee Brewery