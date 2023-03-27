Edge AI Processor Market to Reach US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growing Demand for Low-Power and High-Performance Computing | Persistence Market Research

There were 2,155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,246 in the last 365 days.
New York, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By the end of 2032, the Edge AI Processor Market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 9.5 billion, and the Edge AI Processor used in consumer devices will dominate the market with a projected CAGR of 12.4% from 2023 to 2032.
This rise in demand for consumer devices such as smartphones and the surge in demand for IoT devices expands the market for edge AI processors.
The Edge AI chips can be used for a variety of applications like smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) as they compute using a preset algorithm that enables them to calculate the data directly on the device.
In order to boost productivity in the factories, these chips can also be used in robots that will support manufacturing processes. Additionally, it can be also employed in the automotive sector to enhance the advanced driver assistance system, increase the vehicle's connectivity, and enhance autonomous driving capabilities.
Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33385
In 2019, there were around 8.6 billion IoT-connected devices worldwide. By 2030, it is projected that there will be around 29.4 billion IoT-connected devices in the world. Therefore, with more utilization of edge AI chips in IoT devices for fast processing and improved connectivity, the demand for edge AI processors is projected to expand.
The key players in the market include Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Mythic, Arm Limited, HiSilicon Technologies Co Ltd, Intel Corporation, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nvidia Corporation
Key Takeaways from Edge AI Processors Market
"The market for edge AI processors would expand as there is rapid adoption of consumer devices like smartphones and autonomous vehicles. With great improvement of data centers and 5G telecom infrastructure, the utilization of smart devices across industries will drive edge AI processors becoming the new norm." – Says a lead analyst.
Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33385
Competitive Landscape: Edge AI Processor market
The players in the market are currently investing heavily in the development of new types of Edge AI processors. The players in the market are collaborating in research for new technologies and algorithms to improve the functionality of the chips and their processing power.
For instance,
Get More Exclusive Insights into Edge AI Processors Market Study
Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the edge AI processor market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2032.
The study reveals extensive growth in the edge AI processor market
You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33385
About the Semiconductors and Electronics Division at Persistence Market Research
Persistence Market Research's highly experienced semiconductor and electronics team aids companies from all over the world with their specific business intelligence needs through professional research, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations.
With a library of over a thousand research and 1 million+ data points, the team has spent over a decade analyzing the technology business across 50+ countries. From start to end, the company provides unrivaled research and consulting services. Please get in touch with us to see how we can help.
Other Trending Reports:
About Persistence Market Research:
Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on "micros" by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their "macro" business challenges.
Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.
Contact
Rajendra Singh
Persistence Market Research
U.S. Sales Office:
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York City, NY 10007
+1-646-568-7751
United States
USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353
Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com