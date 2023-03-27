Sorenson for Zoom Is the First ASL Video Relay Service Available in the Zoom App Marketplace

SALT LAKE CITY, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson , the leading language services provider of inclusive communication services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse people, has teamed up with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to bring the first app that allows hosts to request American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters to provide interpretation services on Zoom's communication and collaboration platform. Sorenson for Zoom is available from the Zoom App Marketplace, allowing meeting hosts to seamlessly integrate an ASL interpreter into Zoom Meetings as an active video participant, making virtual meetings more convenient and inclusive for people who are Deaf or hard-of-hearing.



"We are committed to providing accessible and inclusive language services that give people the tools they need to converse in their natural language, providing them with true connection through communication. We are proud to team with Zoom in this initiative to realize our mission of making video calls more accessible to everyone, including people who are Deaf and hard-of-hearing," said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, which processes 140 million calls across languages and countries each year. "As one of the leading global language services providers, we are pleased to pioneer this landmark effort, and we look forward to future collaborations with Zoom."

Sorenson for Zoom enables meeting hosts to seamlessly integrate an ASL interpreter into calls on-demand, without the need to schedule separate ASL interpreting services in advance. In addition, Sorenson's web app gives Zoom Meeting hosts and participants access to inviting an on-demand ASL interpreter to meetings.

The easy-to-use Zoom platform is available on most devices, and Sorenson for Zoom can be downloaded from the Zoom App Marketplace with the click of a button. On-demand interpreters make it easy for Deaf business owners to conduct remote meetings, Deaf parents to conference with teachers remotely, Deaf individuals in two different locations to video conference with extended family and friends, and more. Some additional benefits of using Sorenson for Zoom include:

Deaf participants can see their meeting and the interpreter in the same window – no need to toggle back and forth between a videophone and Zoom window.

Both Deaf participants and interpreters can view shared screens and content in meetings while still seeing each other.

Interpreters can see the meeting participants, allowing them to easily identify speakers and convey unspoken context.

With the ability to see everything in the meeting, interpreters will now be able to see screen sharing which allows for more accurate interpreting.

Hearing participants can also see the interpreter, so they can pause to allow time for the messages to be relayed.



As the first ASL interpreting app of its kind available in the Zoom App Marketplace, Sorenson for Zoom was developed as part of a global mission to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people. Sorenson remains committed to connecting people so their relationships can thrive.

"I love this feature," said Barbara White, a Sorenson for Zoom user from California School for the Deaf, Fremont. "It is so user friendly and allows us to be as autonomous as possible in quickly being able to schedule Zoom Meetings without having to schedule interpreters, plus it's helpful to have them right in the screen rather than on a separate monitor. All the interpreters are top notch and do their jobs well."

Download Zoom here.

Download Sorenson for Zoom here.

To use the Sorenson app, you will need to have a Sorenson account. If you do not have a Sorenson account, sign up for one here.

Access Sorenson's web app here .

Watch in ASL. Read in Spanish.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson's Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we're reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging.

Press Contact

Ann Bardsley

Director of Public Relations

Sorenson 801-287-9400

abardsley@sorenson.com

Disclaimer