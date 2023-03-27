Greystone Monticello Closes $200 Million Healthcare Financing Deal

NEW YORK, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Monticello, a bridge lending platform intended to serve as a one-stop shop provider of capital finance products and services for the senior housing, healthcare and multifamily sectors, announced the closing of $201.3 million in total capital financing for a portfolio of New Jersey-based skilled nursing facilities. The financing comprised a $191.3 million healthcare bridge loan and a $10 million working capital facility on behalf of Peace Capital.



This bridge financing continues Greystone Monticello's commitment to providing debt and liquidity to the healthcare and multifamily markets during a time of volatility. The speed with which the team completed the transaction – in just 35 days – underscores the expertise required to successfully structure and close a deal of this size in today's market.

"We understand the pain points borrowers are facing with the need for ‘gap financing' to complete the capital stack at the closing table, and we are providing solutions for these needs," said Alan Litt, President, Greystone Monticello. "Our work together as Greystone Monticello combines the strengths of our capital relationships and lending expertise to better serve our clients," Litt added.

About Greystone Monticello

The Greystone Monticello joint venture provides a wide range of bridge financing options in the multifamily and seniors housing industries along with hands-on asset management to help service our clients. Greystone Monticello provides clients with first-class service with breadth and depth of industry experience.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance and a top-ranked FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

