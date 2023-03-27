Anti-Drone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% by 2033: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Anti-Drone 2023-2033. It includes profiles of Anti-Drone and Forecasts Market Segment by Application (Detection, Tracking and Identification, Interdiction) Market Segment by Technology (Electronic System, Laser System, Kinetic System) Market Segment by Platform (Ground-based: Fixed, Ground-based: Mobile, Hand-Held, UAV-based) Market Segment by End-User (Military & Defense, Critical Infrastructure, Commercial & Institutional, Homeland Security, Other End-User) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis ("V"-shaped, "W"-shaped, "U"-shaped, "L"-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global anti-drone market was valued at US$614 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

The Increasing Use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Or Drones, Has Led to a Growing Need for Anti-Drone Systems

The increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), or drones, has led to a growing need for anti-drone systems, which are designed to detect, identify, and neutralize unauthorized drones. The anti-drone market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as rising security concerns, increasing drone usage, and technological advancements in anti-drone systems. However, there are also some challenges and restraints that must be overcome to fully realize the potential of anti-drone technology.

One of the driving factors behind the growth of the anti-drone market is rising security concerns. As drones become more accessible and affordable, there is a growing risk of unauthorized drone incursions in sensitive areas such as airports, government buildings, and military installations. This has led to a growing demand for anti-drone systems that can detect and mitigate such threats before they can cause harm.

Another factor driving the growth of the anti-drone market is the increasing usage of drones in various industries, such as agriculture, construction, and logistics. While drones have many beneficial applications, their usage can also pose a risk to safety, privacy, and security. As a result, companies are seeking ways to protect their assets and personnel from unauthorized drone incursions, which has led to a growing demand for anti-drone systems.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Anti-Drone Market?

The pandemic has highlighted the need for anti-drone technology, especially in the healthcare industry. With the rise of drone deliveries for medical supplies and the potential misuse of drones for unauthorized surveillance, the demand for anti-drone technology has increased.

Furthermore, the pandemic has also led to an increase in the adoption of remote work, which has resulted in an increased focus on the development of remote anti-drone systems. These systems enable users to detect and track drones from a remote location, reducing the need for physical presence and minimizing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

One area where anti-drone technology has seen increased demand is in the protection of critical infrastructure, such as hospitals, airports, and government buildings. With the pandemic leading to increased concern about the security of these facilities, the use of anti-drone technology has become more important than ever. This has led to increased investment in anti-drone technology by governments and businesses around the world.

The pandemic has also led to increased use of drones for delivery and other purposes. While this has created new opportunities for the drone industry, it has also raised concerns about the potential for drones to be used for illegal activities, such as smuggling and espionage. As a result, the demand for anti-drone technology has increased, particularly in the area of drone detection and tracking.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 290-page report provides 110 tables and 149 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commercial, in-depth analyses for the global anti-drone market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Anti-Drone. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including application, platform, technology, end-user, and company size and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing anti-drone market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Anti-Drone Technology of Modern Military Defence Strategies

Anti-drone technology is increasingly being used in military defence to protect against enemy drones, which can pose a variety of threats on the battlefield. Drones can be used for reconnaissance, surveillance, and even weapon delivery, making them a potentially deadly threat to military personnel and infrastructure.

To counter these threats, militaries are deploying a range of anti-drone technology, including electronic countermeasures, drone detection systems, and physical barriers. Electronic countermeasures can disrupt a drone's communication or GPS signals, causing it to lose control or return to its point of origin. These countermeasures can be deployed from the ground, from vehicles, or from other drones.

Drone detection systems use various sensors, such as radar or cameras, to detect and locate drones, allowing military personnel to take appropriate action. Once a drone is detected, it can be targeted by electronic countermeasures or other defensive measures, such as small arms fire or surface-to-air missiles.

Growing Demand for Anti-Drone Technology in Critical Infrastructure Protection

Critical infrastructure refers to the facilities, systems, and networks that are essential to the functioning of society and the economy. These include airports, power plants, water treatment facilities, and other critical infrastructure assets. With the increasing use of drones in commercial and recreational applications, there is a growing need to protect these critical assets from potential threats posed by drones. This has led to a growing demand for anti-drone technology in critical infrastructure protection.

Anti-drone technology is becoming an important tool for critical infrastructure protection. It involves the use of sensors, cameras, and jammers to detect, track, and neutralize unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that pose a threat to critical infrastructure assets. The technology can be deployed in various ways, including fixed installations, mobile units, and handheld devices.

One of the key benefits of anti-drone technology in critical infrastructure protection is increased safety and security. For example, airports can use anti-drone technology to prevent unauthorized drones from interfering with commercial air traffic. Power plants and other critical infrastructure assets can use the technology to detect and neutralize drones that may be attempting to gather intelligence or disrupt operations.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

The Development of More Sophisticated Drone Detection Systems

Anti-drone technology is an area of active research and development, with new detection and defensive measures being developed to keep up with the evolving threat posed by drones. Research and development in this field is driven by the need to improve the accuracy, effectiveness, and versatility of anti-drone systems.

One area of research is the development of more sophisticated drone detection systems. These systems use a variety of sensors, such as radar, cameras, and acoustic sensors, to detect and locate drones. Machine learning algorithms are often used to analyse the data from these sensors, improving the accuracy of drone detection and reducing false positives.

Anti-Drone Technology for Event Security

Anti-drone technology is increasingly being used for event security, particularly at high-profile events such as music festivals, sporting events, and political rallies. Drones can pose a significant security risk at such events, particularly if they are being used for malicious purposes such as conducting surveillance or delivering dangerous materials.

Anti-drone technology can be used to detect and neutralize unauthorized drones at events. There are several types of anti-drone technology that can be used for this purpose, including detection systems, identification systems, and neutralization systems.

Detection systems use sensors such as radar or cameras to detect the presence of drones in the area. These systems can be used to monitor the airspace around events and to alert security personnel when unauthorized drones are detected.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the anti-drone market are Advanced Radar Technologies, Airbus SE, Battelle Memorial Institute, Blighter Surveillance Systems, Boeing Company, Dedrone, DroneShield Limited, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Leonardo S.p.A., Liteye Systems, Inc., MBDA, Moog Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., and Saab AB. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

05 Sept 2022, IAI has been awarded a contract to supply an Asian country with Drone Guard ComJam systems for the long-range detection and disruption of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). Several dozens of mobile systems are included in the contract.

2 June 2022, Saab AB and Robin Radar Systems have collaborated to work together on global business opportunities. The agreement grants Saab access to Robin Radar's entire portfolio of drone and bird detection radar systems for a variety of international clients in the aviation and security sectors.

