TaxTuesday: Lunch & Learn Series Every Tuesday in March With OTR Staff on Instagram Live

Beginning Tuesday, March 7, from noon–12:30 pm, the Office of Tax and Revenue’s staff will host a series of interactive discussions on topics such as the DC Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), the clean hands process and much more.
Each Tuesday, participants will learn more about the following topics:
March 7 - DC Earned Income Tax Credit
March 14 - OTR’s New Taxpayer Advocate
March 21 - Clean Hands Certification Process
March 28 - COOP Community Opportunities/Tax Requirements
The live stream will begin promptly at noon on OTR’s official Instagram page, @MyTaxDC.
We look forward to your participation.
