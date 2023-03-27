Native Women’s Association of Canada Media Availability - Budget 2023

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urgent issues that directly impact the lives and well-being of Indigenous women were left off the federal 2022 budget. Will this year be the same? The Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) is hopeful that the 2023 budget will include the funds necessary to address these critical issues including ending the MMIWG genocide, healing and creating economic opportunities.



NWAC CEO Lynne Groulx will be available for comment leading up to and following Budget 2023.

“Our budget recommendations are rooted in the principles of reconciliation and empowerment and a commitment to Indigenous peoples taking our full place in Canadian society, including in leadership roles in a variety of sectors and endeavours. We are hoping to see significant investments in Indigenous reconciliation efforts that directly impact the well-being of Indigenous women,” said Ms Groulx. “Of particular importance is to see new funding for MMIWG – something that was noticeably left out of Budget 2022.“

ABOUT NWAC

NWAC is a National Indigenous Organization representing the political voice of Indigenous women, girls and gender diverse people in Canada, inclusive of First Nations on and off reserve, status and non-status, disenfranchised, Métis and Inuit. An aggregate of Indigenous women’s organizations from across the country, NWAC was founded on the collective goal to enhance, promote and foster the social, economic, cultural and political well-being of Indigenous women within their respective communities and Canadian societies.

