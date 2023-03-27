Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market Size Booming at Robust CAGR of 28.2% during 2023–2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

The global market for hybrid vehicle powertrain components is benefiting from various subsidies offered by governments to customers who purchase electric and hybrid vehicles. The demand for hybrid vehicles is on the rise in developing countries such as India, Brazil, and Mexico due to stringent emission standards and the growing demand for zero-emission vehicles. In 2021, the Indian government extended its FAME II scheme to promote the sales of electric vehicles throughout the country. Several countries, including the European Commission, the United Kingdom, and the United States, have set targets to reduce carbon emissions from automobiles. The European Commission proposed a 55% reduction in carbon emissions from cars by 2030 and a complete elimination of carbon emissions by 2035.

BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, expects global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market size to zoom at a robust CAGR of 28.22% during the forecast period between 2023 and 2029. Major growth drivers for global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market include rising demand for vehicles that are both fuel-efficient and environmentally friendly, as well as increasing fuel costs. Hybrid powertrain components are utilized in hybrid vehicles to enhance fuel efficiency and provide power. Likewise, government regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions, significant investments in charging infrastructure development, and an increasing demand for green vehicles are also driving the market growth. Also, technology advancements have led to the development of more efficient and reliable powertrain components, which are expected to contribute to the market's growth during the forecast period. However, shortage of semiconductors in the global market is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

Global Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market – Overview

A hybrid vehicle powertrain component is a combination of mechanical, electrical, and electronic systems that work together to power a hybrid vehicle. It includes the components that convert the energy stored in the battery or fuel cell into mechanical power that propels the vehicle. Hybrid vehicle powertrain components typically consist of an electric motor, battery or fuel cell, power electronics, transmission or gearbox, and other auxiliary components, such as regenerative braking systems and cooling systems. The powertrain components in a hybrid vehicle are designed to work in a highly integrated manner to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce emissions while still providing the necessary power and performance for the vehicle. The hybrid vehicle powertrain component market includes the production and sale of these components for use in hybrid vehicles.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market

COVID-19 had a detrimental impact on the hybrid vehicle powertrain component market. The pandemic caused disruptions in the supply chain, manufacturing operations, and a decline in demand for hybrid vehicles. The global lockdowns and travel restrictions led to a reduction in production capacity and disrupted the supply chain of components and raw materials. As a result, the production of hybrid vehicles was delayed, leading to a decline in sales and revenue for manufacturers. Also, the pandemic caused a decline in consumer demand for hybrid vehicles as the economic uncertainty led to a decrease in purchasing power. Many customers postponed their plans to buy a hybrid vehicle due to financial constraints, which resulted in a drop in sales. However, the pandemic has also brought opportunities for the hybrid vehicle powertrain component market. The shift towards remote work and the increased focus on sustainability have led to a growing interest in hybrid and electric vehicles. The pandemic has also led to increased government support and incentives for the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, which could help to drive the market growth.

Global Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market – By Component

Based on component, global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market is divided into Battery, Motor, Controller, Engine, and Transmission segments. The battery segment holds the highest share in the global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market. Hybrid vehicles rely on a combination of electric motor and internal combustion engine (ICE), and the battery is an essential component that powers the electric motor. It is responsible for storing and providing energy to the electric motor, thereby reducing the reliance on the internal combustion engine and improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. The increasing demand for hybrid vehicles has led to a surge in demand for batteries, and battery manufacturers are investing in research and development to improve the efficiency and durability of batteries used in hybrid vehicles. Moreover, governments across the world are offering subsidies and incentives to promote the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, which is expected to drive the growth of the battery segment in the global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in global hybrid vehicle powertrain component market include Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Magna International Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Cummins Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schaeffler AG, Continental AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd, Tianjin Santroll, Allison Technologies, Bosch, ALTe Technology, and Voith. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of Global Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in Global Hybrid Vehicle Powertrain Component Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Recent Developments

In May 2021 - Cosworth, a UK-based company specialized in high-performance internal combustion engines and powertrains, completed the acquisition of Delta, a specialist in electrified powertrain. The acquisition allows Cosworth to expand its capabilities and meet the changing needs of its clients as they transition to hybrid, electric, and fuel cell configurations.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Component, Region Key Players Robert Bosch GmbH, BorgWarner Inc., Magna International Inc., Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Cummins Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schaeffler AG, Continental AG, Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd, Tianjin Santroll, Allison Technologies, Bosch, ALTe Technology, Voith

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicle (M&HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

By Propulsion

HEV

PHEV

By Component

Battery

Motor

Controller

Engine

Transmission

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







